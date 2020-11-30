© Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images



"This election was rigged," Trump said during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.President Trump during an interview on Sunday continued to make allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as legal battles over the all-important contest are being pursued weeks after Election Day.While media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 contest, Trump has not conceded and his campaign and others have been involved in election-related lawsuits in at least six states."They stuffed the ballot boxes," Trump said, in what is considered his first interview since election night Nov. 3. "Joe Biden did not get 16 million more votes than Barack Hussein Obama, he didn't get it. Joe Biden did not get 14 million more votes than Hillary Clinton."