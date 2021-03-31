© Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

After Russian authorities warned they could pull the plug on Twitter over claims it is being used to spread child porn and pro-suicide posts, the Kremlin has insisted that it doesn't want to see all foreign networks taken offline.President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Moscow's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper on Tuesday that he was optimistic foreign-owned social media giants could learn to live within the country's laws. "It is necessary to find a middle ground between the priorities of media freedom and regulation," he said. "More and more life flows into it. The more life there is, the more rules there need to be. And these should be the rules of the game for everybody, including foreign companies, because the internet has no borders."However, he argued, while "some companies enter into dialogue [with the Russian government], others do not - this is a difficult and painstaking process. All companies obviously want to operate without restrictions and make massive profits in every possible market."Authorities say that they have filed more than 28,000 requests for posts to be taken down but took action because "3,168 pieces of content containing prohibited information... remain not deleted."However, skeptics believe the enforcement could be linked to prominent calls to join protests published on the site earlier this year. In a statement issued at the time, the California-based social media giant said it was "aware of reports that Twitter is being intentionally slowed down broadly and indiscriminately in Russia due to apparent content removal concerns." The company added that it was "deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation."