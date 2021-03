© Pixabay

Twitter users in Russia are about to find it takes longer to share their thoughts online, as authorities start slowing the service's connection speeds amid a row over illegal content hosted by the US-based social media giant.Communications regulator Roskomnadzor issued a statement on Wednesday morning announcing the decision, which it says isThe watchdog claims it has sent more than 28,000 requests for posts, links and publications to be deleted or blocked on the platform. However, at present,Accusing the network of failing to adhere to Russian laws, Roskomnadzor said that:If the company continues to refuse to comply with the requests, Moscow says, "these measures will continue in line with regulations, up to the point of blocking" the service.Anton Gorelkin, a member of the Russian Parliament's information policy committee said that the assembly supported the move, and that "it is a pity that Russian users have become hostages to decisions by Twitter." But, justifying the slowdown, he said, "Senator Alexander Bashkin added that other social media sites should take notice, claiming that "this will act as a wake up call for YouTube and other networks that make gains at the expense of law and order in Russia."Last week, Russian PresidentAt the same time, he also singled out organizers of political rallies, such as those held in support of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov later clarified that the president "was talking about those who call on children to take to the streets, breaking the law, and to participate in uncoordinated, unauthorized actions... he was talking about those who are engaged in criminal activity."Earlier this month, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered a probe into a series of social media posts that reportedly encouraged child suicide. According to detectives, videos were being shared promoting harmful and unsafe actions. The requests to ban content come after a new law came into force across Russia at the start of February, requiring networking giants to crack down on posts deemed harmful.On Tuesday,The Chairman of Russia's national parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, issued a statement claiming that:Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on International Affairs, also slammed the California-based tech giant's policies.