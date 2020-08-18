The Babylon Bee, an account known for its scathing humour and social commentary, has just been suspended by Twitter. Shortly after the suspension, the hashtag #FreeTheBee began to trend on Twitter. The Bee has since been restored by Twitter, but many other conservative satire accounts remain suspended.One of The Babylon Bee's main writers has just gone on his personal account to inform the public of what happened.Dana Loesch also commented, saying "Because people are either too stupid or too petty to appreciate satire, Twitter has banned The Babylon Bee." Which just about sums it up.While The Babylon Bee was reinstated, many others have not been.This is just the latest in a string of ideologically biased decisions by the notoriously left-wing platform.Andrew Doyle, the genius behind Titania McGrath quite rightly pointed out: "Those in power can never tolerate being ridiculed."In the meantime, everyone on Twitter with a sense of humour is relieved that The Babylon Bee has been restored.