Twitter has again slapped a "manipulated media" tag on a tweet from US President Donald Trump - a meme video mocking CNN - prompting cheers from the #Resistance, which apparently missed what many saw as anFollowing the tag, Trump's critics ran a victory lap - or several of them - declaring the post another example of 'fake news' endorsed by the commander in chief, presumably taking the video to be a sincere effort to doctor a CNN broadcast (it would seem that Twitter knows its audience, after all).CNN itself was not in the mood for a laugh either, with the broadcaster's communications department penning a harsh rebuke to Trump for "tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children," arguing that the network did, in fact, cover the toddler story "exactly as it happened." At least now we know."Who believes he's seriously accusing CNN of running a story[?]" one user asked , arguing the video was a "gag at CNN" meant to show "how everything has turned into an issue of racism."One commenter cried hypocrisy, showing that actual doctored images were left unflagged in replies directly below Trump's tweet - the only difference being that they were critical of the president.The satire video was not the first Trump tweet flagged by the platform, with a number of his previous tweets and retweets also deemed misinformation or hate speech. In the latest incident, during intense unrest and rioting in Minneapolis sparked by protests over police brutality, the president was said to have "glorified violence" when he observed that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."