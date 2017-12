© AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

According to Twitter's Help Center , there are two types of suspension - a temporary timeout that results in reinstatement in a matter of hours, and a second, much more serious "permanent" suspension. Bridget's appears to be the latter.While many Twitter users engage in abusive behavior on the platform, Bridget does not. Nor does she brawl with other users or engage in flame wars. She's a veteran journalist who, prior to joining the PJM team, worked at The Hill, the Rocky Mountain News, and the Los Angeles Daily News. She is an NPR contributor and has also been published at USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, National Review Online, Politico, the New York Daily News, The Jerusalem Post, the New York Observer, The Washington Times, and RealClearWorld.So why was she suspended from Twitter? That remains a mystery. Hundreds of Twitter users have tweeted their support for her, expressing their astonishment that she was summarily removed from the platform without explanation. According to Twitter , accounts can be suspended if they are "spammy" or fake, or if they pose a security risk. They also ban "abusive tweets or behavior. " Abusive behavior, Twitter explains , includes promoting violence, suicide, self-harm, or child exploitation.A quick perusal of cached tweets from Bridget's account demonstrates that she's not a spammer, and Twitter has not given any indication that she was removed from the platform due to security risks. So that leaves the nebulous category of "abusive tweets or behavior." Bridget doesn't engage in any of the banned behaviors, butTwitter is an important resource for journalists, and the inability to network with sources and other journalists and to keep up on breaking news stories severely inhibits Bridget's ability to do her job. Twitter owes her an explanation for the suspension of her account - and an apology for their erroneous decision to remove her from the platform.