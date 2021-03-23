© Jirapong Manustrong/Shutterstock/Fotodom

US social media giant Twitter has begun to remove banned content after Russia's state regulator Roskomnadzor threatened to block it altogether. The agency has demanded that the California-based site delete more than 3,000 posts.However, Roskomnadzor believes TTwo weeks ago, Russia began to throttle Twitter's speed, adopting the measure after the social network dismissed requests from Moscow to remove the specified content, including child pornography and material advertising the use of drugs."Roskomnadzor reported that, after the adoption of measures to slow Twitter traffic on March 10, 2021, the social network began work on removing content banned in Russia, but only one-third," a statement from the regulator said.According to the body, 28,000 requests to delete 3,100 posts have been sent since 2017.On March 16, the deputy head of Roskomnadzor Vadim Subbotin revealed that Twitter would be blocked entirely in Russia if it does not start to comply with the demands.he told Interfax news agency.Other social networks were also put on notice, with Senator Alexander Bashkin noting that it should "act as a wake-up call for YouTube and other networks that make gains at the expense of law and order in Russia."Earlier this month,