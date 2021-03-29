© Getty Images / bagi1998

Europe's busiest freight train route connecting Genoa and Rotterdam won't be able to resume operations until April after a massive rock slide that choked tracks in the Rhine Gorge, a World Heritage Site in Germany."We are assuming that operations will be resumed in April," Volker Hentschel, board member for asset and maintenance management at DB Netz AG of Deutsche Bahn, said as quoted by FAZ, Frankfurt-based media.The statement comes shortly after Salvager, the Dutch company working on releasing a giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, said the troubled cargo would be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats succeed in dislodging the vessel. The Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given got stuck in the canal - one of the world's busiest water routes - on Tuesday, after it veered off course in high winds.More news regarding roadblocks came from China, where a truck carrying an Evergreen shipping container crashed, causing a massive traffic jam on the Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway in Nanjing.