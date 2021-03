Mark Sahady and Sue Ianni are two extremely patriotic Americans who are facing charges due to peacefully attending President Donald Trump's rally in Washington, DC on January 6th.Sahady is an Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan. Ianni is a mother of three and local conservative activist. Both live in Massachusetts.The group was there to peacefully protest, as leftists have done in the Capitol countless times, notably, during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.When they were approached by police who said that they would not be arrested or charged if they left, Sahady and Ianni say they complied. They maintain that they were not engaged in any violence and they are not charged with anything alleging that they were.Alarmingly, the FBI allegedly tried to coerce Sahady to speak to them without a lawyer, saying that it would hurt his case that he asked for one."Those guys had been following us for about three years, standing at a distance and taking pictures. I know they have been looking at me, but I've never done anything illegal. Now was their chance to get into my house," he explained.Additionally, Sahady believes that the FBI went to his employer and he subsequently lost his job. They also spoke to his reserve unit, as he is still active in the military.Like Jesus Rivera, a conservative documentarian who is being charged for doing journalism at the Capitol on January 6, Sahady said that he absolutely believes that his military service will be used against him by the prosecution.In a fundraiser for the activists, the description states that "as a result of what appears to be a political prosecution they are now burdened with large legal expenses. Please help them with these costs if you are able to do so. They would also greatly appreciate your prayers. All donations will be applied to legal fees."Both are charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a building. Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.