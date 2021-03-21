In the videos, rioters can be seen punching and beating Capitol Police officers, as well as spraying them with some kind of chemical substance.
"It has been two months since our nation's Capitol has been breached by violent extremists who sought to disrupt our democratic process," said Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, asking for help in identifying perpetrators.
"Today, I am again asking for your help to identify the perpetrators of some of the most egregious assaults on law enforcement officers," he said, saying in a video statement posted online Thursday. D'Antuono said the 10 people in the new videos are "responsible for assaults on law enforcement officers, who were protecting the Capitol and our democratic process."
In one video, a man can be seen in a crowd battling law enforcement officers holding what appears to be an electroshock device. He thrusts the baton-like device, which busses loudly and flashes, at officers.
The videos are listed in the thread (Warning: Graphic content).
"With the assistance of hundreds of thousands of tips from the American public, the FBI has arrested more than 300 individuals — including more than 65 arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers, he said. Most recently, tips helped identify two men 'involved in discharging a chemical agent that impacted U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers,' D'Antuono said," according to Fox News.
Last month, Sicknick laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, where President Joe Biden and the first lady paid their respects.
D'Antuono also mentioned Shane Jenkins, arrested March 5 and charged with multiple counts including assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon, was identified by a tip.
"These are just three of the violent criminals who are no longer on the street thanks to your tips," D'Antuono said.
"We know that someone out there, somewhere will recognize these individuals," he said. "We know it can be difficult to report information about family, friends, and coworkers, but it is the right thing to do ... We are grateful to the public for helping bring the perpetrators of these violent acts to justice."
"We're grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations," he added.
