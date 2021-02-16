The Times' "update," which a more honest publication would outright call a "correction," plainly shows the liberal media's bombastic claims about Officer Sicknick having been 'killed' by rioters was based on mere assertion:
"UPDATE: New information has emerged regarding the death of the Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick that questions the initial cause of his death provided by officials close to the Capitol Police."The "update" was pointed out by American Greatness's Julie Kelly in a story published earlier today. The "update" was issued by the Times on February 12th, one day before Trump's impeachment acquittal and after the media had leveraged the news to make heated claims. Kelly reported the following:
The paper continued to revise its story within the body of the original January 8 story: "Law enforcement officials initially said Mr. Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher, but weeks later, police sources and investigators were at odds over whether he was hit. Medical experts have said he did not die of blunt force trauma, according to one law enforcement official."She also points out what the Times originally reported:
"Mr. Sicknick, 42, an officer for the Capitol Police, died on Thursday from brain injuries he sustained after Trump loyalists who overtook the complex struck him in the head with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials."In its Friday coverage of the impeachment trial, nonetheless, the Times said that Sicknick was "killed":
One Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, was killed, and investigators are increasingly focused on whether chemical irritants were a factor in his death, according to a senior law enforcement official. The Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Sicknick died from injuries sustained "while physically engaging with protesters." Two officers involved in the response have died by suicide, the local police have said.As underscored by Kelly, the House impeachment managers directly referred to the attack on Sicknick to claim that he had been "killed":
House impeachment managers cited the original January 8 Times' article as evidence in their impeachment memo: "The insurrectionists killed a Capitol Police officer by striking him in the head with a fire extinguisher."
Brian Sicknick, a 13-year veteran of the Capitol police force, was lain to rest after bravely serving his nation at the Capitol riots of January 6th. Sicknick had died a day later after an attack captured on video. An unidentified subject in a largely pro-Trump mob hurled a fire extinguisher, hitting Officer Sicknick in the head.
But the cause of death for Officer Sicknick was not as open-and-shut a case as widespread media reports have led many Americans to believe. Despite there being a federal murder investigation, there have been several impediments preventing the building of a murder case for what was apparently the only non-protester death directly related to the Capitol riot.
The Times' "update" precedes by one day the acquittal of former President Donald Trump of the impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection" at the Senate trial on Saturday. CNN had conceded that the narrative did not yet match the evidence on February 2nd — ten days before the Times' story correction.
Other late-arriving admissions have suddenly sprung forth from the left-wing media, such as Governor Cuomo's deadly mismanagement of nursing home patients in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent cover-up, as well as news casting grave concerns about the rapidly dissolving Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump organization, such as the allegations about sexual predation by ex-member John Weaver.
The New York Times' admission about Officer Sicknick's death came much too late for it to have tempered the extreme claims made at Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Fortunately for America, the Democrats were not able to vilify Trump and his supporters enough to convince a two-thirds Senate majority to convict him. Unfortunately for America, we are still stuck with intellectually dishonest publications like the New York Times.
Comment: