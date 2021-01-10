The BBC reported:
A police officer who died from injuries he suffered during the pro-Trump siege of the US Capitol has been named. Brian Sicknick "was physically engaging with protesters" when he was wounded, the US Capitol Police (USCP) said. His death is the fifth connected to the riots, which have led to calls for Donald Trump's removal as president.It's not clear who started the fire extinguisher rumors.
A source has told TGP that the officer had a "medical emergency" (possibly a stroke) while on duty during the protest. It is not clear if it was connected or related to the unrest.
The media reported that the officer died from injuries suffered after being hit with a fire extinguisher during the protest on January 6. They lied.
The officer is currently hospitalized in critical condition from a "medical emergency." It is not confirmed that he was struck with a fire extinguisher, or if the medical emergency was even related to the protest.
Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has also announced his resignation effective January 16.
More than 50 capitol police and Metropolitan Police Department officers were injured, with several hospitalized with serious injuries, one seriously, "after he was pulled into a crowd and assaulted."
Four other people died on Wednesday, including Ashli Babbitt — a 14 year veteran who was shot dead by Capitol Police.
Original media reports were that Sicknick was beaten with a fire extinguisher, but now it appears it was a "medical condition."
ABC News reported:
Sicknick responded to Wednesday's riots and "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol Police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where he died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
According to sources familiar with the matter, authorities believe Sicknick's death was driven by a medical condition. They're also investigating reports that he was attacked with a fire extinguisher or another item at the Capitol, sources said. So far, reports of an attack haven't been confirmed and authorities are hoping to locate video or other imagery from the scene. Sicknick's family said in a statement:
"Many details regarding Wednesday's events and the direct causes of Brian's injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian's passing a political issue."