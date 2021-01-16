© Youtube screen capture/Eyewitness News
Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against John Sullivan, a self-described left-wing activist who recorded the fatal police shooting of a Trump supporter inside the U.S. Capitol last week.
Sullivan, the founder of a group called Insurgence USA, which formed in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, is charged with illegally entering the Capitol, civil disorder, and violent or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Sullivan, 26, faces separate charges of rioting and criminal mischief in connection with an incident in Provo, Utah on June 30, 2020, where a person was shot and injured during a protest against police brutality.
An FBI affidavit issued against Sullivan on Thursday cites comments he made on video he recorded during the Capitol breach.
Sullivan told FBI agents as well as members of the media that he showed up at the Capitol to document the activities of Trump supporters who were protesting the results of the presidential election. But the FBI affidavit indicates Sullivan was acting more an active participant in the riots than as a journalist.
"There are so many people. Let's go. This shit is ours! Fuck yeah," he is heard saying in the video, according to an FBI affidavit
from FBI Special Agent Matthew Foulger.
"We accomplished this shit. We did this together. Fuck yeah! We are all a part of this history," he also said, adding: "Let's burn this shit down."
Sullivan was filming as a Capitol police officer shot Trump supporter Ashli Babbit
as she attempted to enter a barricaded section of the Capitol. Babbit, a 14-year Air Force veteran later died.
In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper hours after the fatal shooting, Sullivan acknowledged he was not a Trump supporter, but denied instigating the rioters who stormed the Capitol.
"I don't want to see people get hurt unnecessarily," he told Cooper.
Some Trump supporters have pointed to Sullivan's presence in the Capitol to claim that left-wing activists may have served as agent provocateurs, egging on Trump supporters to break into the Capitol and commit violence.
Sullivan, who uses the online name JaydenX, addressed those allegations in a tweet on Jan. 10.
Of the people charged so far in connection with the riots, Sullivan appears to be the first with overt left-wing leanings.
Prosecutors have charged dozens of people so far in connection with the riots, many of whom were outspoken Trump supporters. Derrick Evans
, a former Republican delegate from West Virginia, was charged with illegally entering the Capitol. Bradley Rusktales, a former CEO of a marketing company who also faces charges, donated tens of thousands of dollars to the Trump campaign and other Republicans.
Comment:
More from Gateway Pundit
:
Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan's Discord server shows the so-called "civil rights activist" reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.
Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what's going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.
... UPDATE: Here is the FBI affidavit on the arrest.
And Gateway Pundit
has also published a video covering Sullivan's past activism as well as his infiltration of the Capitol siege:
And here is footage of him giving a speech filled with anti-Trump rhetoric:
Gateway Pundit
also published a piece about Jade Sacker, who accompanied Sullivan during the siege:
...
After the Capitol was stormed John Sullivan appeared with CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker on CNN that night. CNN did not identify Sullivan as an Antifa-BLM protest leader. They mention Insurgence, USA but not that it is a radical leftist organization. They do not mention that Sullivan was arrested in Utah during unrest in 2020. CNN did not reveal that the two were working together inside the US Capitol. Jade Sacker has done work for NPR, CNN, NBC and other liberal outlets.
...
Moments after Sullivan captured Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt getting shot and killed in the Capitol, a blonde woman accompanying Sullivan who appears to be his accomplice, Jade Sacker, gleefully exclaims, "We did it!"
...
And here's another violent leftist
exposed as being part of the Capitol siege:
Another Violent Leftist Arrested at US Capitol Protest: Registered Democrat and 34-Year-Old Son of a New York Judge
Another violent leftist was arrested on Wednesday for partaking in the US Capitol protest turned Antifa riot. Aaron Mostofsky, is a registered Democrat. He is the latest Antifa rioter who was identified at the Capitol on January 6th.
Mr. Mostofsky is a 34 year old registered Democrat and the son of a New York Judge. He is seen in the picture above dressed in fur, carrying a stick and wearing a bullet proof police vest he had stolen. Mostofsky is standing beside the man who carried a Confederate flag into the event. This indicates they possibly knew each other and both appear to be outsiders and leftist demons plotting to smear Trump supporters.
More on Mostofsky:
Check out the full thread by @amuse above. Kyle Becker's collection of tweets and analysis here
is also worth reading.
And from NewsMax
:
Dozens of Individuals on FBI Terrorist Watch List Were in DC on Day of Riots
Solange Reyner | Thursday, 14 January 2021 04:10 PM
Dozens of individuals on the FBI's terrorist watch list were in Washington, D.C., last week when rioters breached the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were working to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, reports The Washington Post.
It is unclear if any of them were arrested or whether they were inside the Capitol. The majority of the individuals are suspected white supremacists.
The report highlights the fissures in the handling of the riot by Capitol Police as some of the pro-Trump supporters stormed past officers and into the legislative chambers, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer.
The Pentagon offered to send additional National Guard troops prior to the breach and the FBI said agents warned Capitol Police of discussions of violence at Congress on Jan. 5. Still, rioters were able to walk into legislative chambers and lawmakers' offices.
The Chief of the Capitol Police resigned as a result of the breach, as have the Sergeant at Arms of both the House and the Senate.
The FBI visited a number of the individuals on the watch list ahead of Jan. 6 and told them not to travel to the nation's capital. Dozens didn't listen.
...
Finally:
UPDATE:
Some interesting, and strange, details about Sullivan, and his family connections, are coming out. It turns out his an Olympic-level speed skater:
Here he is doing an Uber commercial:
His adopted father is disgraced Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Sullivan:
And his brother, James, is a right-wing activist. James's organization has been calling John out on social media:
It looks like James has been in touch with Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani (accidentally?) tweeted a PM with James, where he says he is working on pinning the riot on "226 antifa" members:
More from John's Discord activity in this thread:
Max Blumenthal posted a deep dive on Sullivan here:
Comment: More from Gateway Pundit: And Gateway Pundit has also published a video covering Sullivan's past activism as well as his infiltration of the Capitol siege:
And here is footage of him giving a speech filled with anti-Trump rhetoric:
Gateway Pundit also published a piece about Jade Sacker, who accompanied Sullivan during the siege:
And here's another violent leftist exposed as being part of the Capitol siege: More on Mostofsky:
Check out the full thread by @amuse above. Kyle Becker's collection of tweets and analysis here is also worth reading.
And from NewsMax: Finally:
UPDATE: Some interesting, and strange, details about Sullivan, and his family connections, are coming out. It turns out his an Olympic-level speed skater:
Here he is doing an Uber commercial:
His adopted father is disgraced Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Sullivan:
And his brother, James, is a right-wing activist. James's organization has been calling John out on social media:
It looks like James has been in touch with Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani (accidentally?) tweeted a PM with James, where he says he is working on pinning the riot on "226 antifa" members:
More from John's Discord activity in this thread:
Max Blumenthal posted a deep dive on Sullivan here: