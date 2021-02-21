Driving the news: A total of nine members of the group have been charged with coordinating the attack using military-style tactics. "The case against those affiliated with the Oath Keepers is the largest conspiracy case brought by the U.S. Justice Department so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection," AP writes.
Details: The indictment alleges the defendants "did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with each other and others known and unknown" to forcibly infiltrate the U.S. Capitol and obstruct Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as president.
- Authorities say members of the group arrived at the Capitol wearing military-style tactical vests and helmets, marching the Capitol steps in a "stack" formation.
- The DOJ indicted Jessica Marie Watkins and Donovan Ray Crowl of Ohio, and Thomas Caldwell of Virginia last month. The new arrests include:
- Sandra and Bennie Parker of Ohio
- Graydon Young of Florida
- Laura Steele of North Carolina
- Kelly and Connie Meggs of Florida
- Caldwell, a former Navy intelligence officer and FBI official, purportedly used his military and law enforcement background to organize violence, including possible snipers and other "heavy" weapons smuggled on a boat along the Potomac River, according to court filings.
- The group aims to recruit current and former military members, law enforcement and first-responders.
- Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, also face charges.
Comment: The above charges (according to some) serve to satisfy at least two agendas: The first is to help perpetuate the perception among many that there was some kind of "insurrection" or "attempted coup" at the capitol on January 6th. The second is to help drive home the idea that even the exercise of free speech aimed about what some consider was a real coup of the stolen presidential election (among a number of other developments) will NOT be tolerated - lest one be treated as a "Domestic Terrorist".