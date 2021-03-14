A Virginia veteran who was accused of being a member of the Oath Keepers and charged over the Capitol riot was released on bail on Friday, as the judge in his case questioned the strength of the charges against him.Thomas Caldwell, 65, was in poor health, Judge Amit Mehta noted, presiding over a Washington DC court.Federal prosecutors accused him of plotting for months in advance with fellow associates of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia.Watkins and Crowl remain in detention.Prosecutors said the FBI had found a document entitled 'Death List' during a search of Caldwell's home, with the hand-written name of an election official in another state.Mehta criticized Caldwell's 'fanciful' beliefs that the 2020 election should be overturned, and strongly criticized the Oath Keepers for preparing for possible violence.But he noted that Caldwell did not enter the Capitol itself.More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the riot, and the Justice Department say that figure could easily pass 400.Charges are also likely coming against additional members of the Oath Keepers, building on the existing conspiracy case that already has nine defendants, prosecutors said on Thursday in court.'Don't take this as a reflection of the seriousness of what you've been charged with, or your conduct,' Mehta said.'But I've got standards to follow under the law and I think they justify your release. Make no mistake - if you violate my conditions, you will be back in jail very quickly.'Caldwell's lawyer, David Fischer, said his client was afraid of Antifa attacking Trump supporters.Fischer said this was why Caldwell and other co-conspirators had discussed having an armed 'quick reaction force' across the river in Virginia, ready to come into Washington if there were trouble.