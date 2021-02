© REUTERS/Erin Scott

This is unacceptable, Madam Speaker, that direction could have only come from you.

House GOP seeking to learn why the National Guard wasn't in place to prevent the January 6 Capitol riot and what took them so long to arrive are blaming Speaker Nancy Pelosi for denying them access to evidence.Irving took an hour to approve Sund's request for National Guard backup on January 6, as a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the building, the Republicans noted, asking if the delay was due to him having to consult Pelosi.The California Democrat proceeded to fire both Irving and Sund, and appointed a retired Army general to conduct a security review - without so much as informing the minority, the letter says.Democrats have presented the events of January 6 as an "insurrection against our democracy" and blamed it on Trump and the Republicans. They impeached Trump in the House and sought to convict him in the Senate, but failed on Saturday as they lacked the votes.The razor wire fence around the Capitol set up after the attack remains in place, as do several thousand National Guard troops initially brought in to secure the inauguration of President Joe Biden and provide protection against unspecified threats during the impeachment.