Michael Sherwin told CBS' "60 Minutes" that he believes the evidence supports charging some of the suspects in the deadly attack with conspiring to overthrow the government.
"I personally believe the evidence is trending towards that, and probably meets those elements," Sherwin said on the program. "I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that, he added.
The probe into the riot has resulted in more than 400 criminal cases so far, the bulk for "significant federal felony charges," Sherwin said.
Among them, roughly 100 have been accused of assaulting law enforcement officers, including Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died in the hospital the day after the riot.
Comment: Keep in mind that the official story behind Sicknick's death fell apart pretty quickly. Media and authorities claimed he died from being over the head with a fire extinguisher. Medical examiners quickly declared that to be false, and his own mother said it was likely a stroke that caused his death, not "attacks by rioters." See:
Mother of Officer Sicknick confirms media got cause of death wrong: 'He wasn't hit on the head'
DC Officer Sicknick's death driven by medical condition; reports of fire extinguisher attack unconfirmed
Only about 10 percent of the cases so far are tied to more complex conspiracies involving far-right extremist groups, Sherwin said.
Sherwin, who recently stepped down from supervising the investigation, also reiterated that prosecutors were looking into the conduct of former President Donald Trump in relation to the attack.
"It's unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th. Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach?" Sherwin said.
Comment: No, it's not "unequivocal." There is simply zero evidence to prove that assertion. It's an opinion. The fact that the prosecutor of the investigation believes that means he should not be leading the investigation, so it's a good thing he stepped down. Investigators should go into any probe without any preconceived notions so as not be primed for a specific outcome and in turn miss real clues. If Trump does get charged for what happened on Jan. 6th, it will prove that the rule of law is no longer impartial and that the scales of justice have been tipped to one side, purely for political purposes. From there, it's a swift slide into totalitarianism.
"We have people looking at everything."