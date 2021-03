"Insurrectionists should not enjoy benefits they no longer deserve."Last week, Congressman Ruben Gallegos (D-AZ) called on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough to withdraw benefits from active-duty service members, veterans, and military retirees who participated in the US Capitol riot on January 6."The behavior of these individuals is not representative of the large population of American veterans, the vast majority of whom served honorably and are appalled by the thought of insurrection in the country they served," the congressman who is also a US Marine Corps veteran wrote in a letter.According to an NPR report, nearly 1 in 5 participants in the attack on the US Capitol had a military background.To date, federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 individuals who participated in the Capitol riot, Business Insider reports. Gallegos also sent letters to Garland, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking them to "quickly identify, investigate and prosecute any active service member or retiree who participated in the attack.""Insurrectionists should not enjoy benefits they no longer deserve," Gallegos added.