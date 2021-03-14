A man appointed to the U.S. State Department during the Trump administration will remain in jail while he awaits trial on charges that he took part in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol and assaulted police officers, a judge said on Tuesday.U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui in Washington said during a court hearing that he was denying a request by Federico "Freddie" Klein, 42, for pretrial release.Klein, who had a top-level security clearance, served as a State Department political appointee from 2017 until his resignation on Jan. 19, the day before former President Donald Trump left office.Klein worked as a special assistant in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs.Before that, Klein was an employee of Trump's 2016 election campaign."We need fresh people, we need fresh people," Klein shouted repeatedly, according to the criminal complaint against him.Klein's lawyer said during the court hearing that the government had failed to show that Klein poses a danger to the community. Klein can appeal the judge's order.