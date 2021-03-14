© DOJ/Cellphone grab



"Babies born with any deformities or disabilities should be shot in the forehead," and that if he were a Nazi "he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and he wouldn't need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough."

A U.S. Army reservist who was arrested for participating in the Capitol riot was known to coworkers as a white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer and wore a "Hitler mustache" to his Naval security job, federal prosecutors allege in new court documents.Seeking the continued detention of Hale-Cusanelli, prosecutors citeat the Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey, where he works as a contractor.according to court documents filed Friday. A majority acknowledged he was a white supremacist and gave examples, "many of which were violent," prosecutors said.According to documents, one Navy seaman said he heard Hale-Cusanelli allegedly say:An officer said Hale-Cusanelli "talked constantly" about Jewish people, allegedly saying, "Hitler should have finished the job." Another officer said Hale-Cusanelli allegedly referred to Black people as "s*** skinned minorities," according to the documents.Several of those interviewed recalled that Hale-Cusanelli shaved his facial hair into a "Hitler mustache," with a supervisor saying she had to "correct" him for sporting it to work, according to the documents.Court documents included several photos extracted from Hale-Cusanelli's cellphone of him "proudly displaying" the mustache while on duty, prosecutors said. Other images saved to Hale-Cusanelli's phone included racist memes about George Floyd and other minorities, according to court documents.A source told investigators thatcourt documents stated.In arguing for detention, prosecutors saidProsecutors also expressed concerns that Hale-Cusanellinoting that he deleted his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and deleted videos of a show he hosted on YouTube prior to his arrest.Hale-Cusanelli's attorney, Jonathan Zucker, had previously argued to place his client on conditional release pending trial, noting that he has no criminal convictions and that his charges are for non-violent offenses.In a motion filed earlier this month, Zucker said that prosecutors are "inaccurately stating that he is an 'avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer,'" and that there is no evidence he is a member of "any white supremacist organizations."Hale-Cusanelli's arraignment and bond review hearing is currently scheduled for March 23.ABC News has reached out to his lawyer for comment.