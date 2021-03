© AFP/Ayatollah Sistani's Media Office



"Listening to him, one cannot but notice it. He's a person who carries wisdom and also prudence. He told me that for over ten years he has not received 'people who come to visit me but have other political aims.' He was very respectful, and I felt honored, even in the final salutations. He never stands up, but he did, to salute me, twice. A humble, and wise, man. It felt good to my soul, this meeting."

That crucial fatwa

Never promised you a rose garden

Sayyed Sistani refused to have his own photographer and did not want any Shiite cleric, nor the directors of his office, to be present at Al-Rasoul Street, where he received His Holiness the Pope.... The Vatican did not issue any statement or take any overt position to recognize and support the Shiites who were killed while resisting ISIS and defending the Christians of Mesopotamia. Thus, Sayyed Sistani did not consider it necessary to issue a "joint document" as the Pope desired and was aiming for, and as he had done in Abu Dhabi when meeting with the Sheikh of Al-Azhar.

"the Vatican was silent when the Shiites lost thousands of men defending the Christians (and other Iraqis) and did not receive any attention or even an overt statement of recognition from the Pope for all these years since."

"displacement, wars, acts of violence, economic blockades, and the absence of social justice to which the Palestinian people are exposed, especially the Palestinian people in the occupied territories."

A crown of thorns

About the Author:

Pepe Escobar is the correspondent-at-large for Hong Kong-based Asia Times. His latest book is 2030.

Francis and Sistani delivered anti-war, anti-genocide and anti-sectarian messages beyond the comprehension of most Western media.It will take a long time to assess the full implications of the immensely intriguing 50-minute face-to-face conversation, with interpreters only, between Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Sistani at his humble home in a Najaf alley near the dazzling Imam Ali shrine. An avowedly imperfect parallel is that for the Shiite community of the faithful, Najaf is as pregnant with meaning as Jerusalem is for Christianity.is that Pope Francis went on a carefully choreographed "pilgrimage" to Iraq under the sign of "brotherhood" - not only in terms of geopolitics but as a shield against religious sectarianism, be it Sunnis against Shiites or Muslims against Christians.Francis went back to the main theme in an extremely frank exchange (in Italian) with the media on his plane back to Rome. Yet what's most extraordinary is his candid assessment of Ayatollah Sistani.The Pope stressed,Francis sees the bridging of this duality also as a cultural journey.He qualified the meeting with Sistani as delivering a "universal message," and praised the Grand Ayatollah as "a sage" and "a man of God":A glimpse of the warmth was revealed in this image , absent from Western mainstream media - which, to a large extent, tried to gaslight, sabotage, ignore, black out or sectarianize the meeting, usually under barely disguised layers of "Shiite threat" propaganda.They did that because,which cannot but incur the wrath of the usual suspects.There were a few frantic attempts to portray the meeting as the Pope privileging quietist Najaf over militant Qom in the Shiite universe - or, in raw terms, Sistani over Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei. That's nonsense. For context, see the contrast between Najaf and Qom in my Persian Miniatures e-book published by Asia Times.Tehran keeps an ambassador in the Vatican and has collaborated for years on scientific research protocols.I have been privileged to track Ayatollah Sistani's movements since the early 2000s, and have visited his office in Najaf several times.In 2003, when the scarecrow du jour, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, literally blew up revered Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim in front of the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf,The American occupation machine was too powerful and Sistani saw the divide-and-rule dangers of a sectarian Sunni-Shiite war.Yet in 2004 hewhen they were contemplating a bloodbath to get rid of the incandescent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, then holed up in Najaf.In 2014, Sistani- especially as the takfiris were aiming to attack the quadruple, sacred Shi'ite sanctuaries in Iraq: Najaf, Karbala, Kazimiya and Samarra.So it was Sistani whowhich coalesced in the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs), or Hashd a-Shaabi, later incorporated into the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.The PMUs were - and remain - an umbrella group, with some closer to Tehran than others and working under the strategic supervision of Major General Qassem Soleimani until his assassination via an American drone strike at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.For all the warmth between them, the meeting between the Pope and Sistani may not have been the proverbial rose garden. My colleague Elijah Magnier, the foremost reporter on all things Axis of Resistance, confirmed some startling details with his sources in Najaf:Magnier correctly focuses on the subsequent communiqué issued by Sistani's office - and especially on its roll call vote of No, No, No .... Every No indicts the hegemon.- including sanctions; he denies that Iraqis want US troops to stay; when he denounces "violence," he refers to American bombing.Additionally,not only to politicians in Baghdad - mired in corruption, not delivering basic services or job opportunities - but also to Washington's "language of war" in the wider Middle East, from Syria and Iran to Palestine.Rome sources confirmed there had been negotiations for months aiming at convincing Baghdad to normalize relations with Israel. A "message" was sent through the Vatican.One reason to remain mum is that the statement from Sistani's office makes it clear the Vatican is not doing enough to support Iraq. According to the Najaf source quoted by Magnier, between 2014 and 2017:The statement from Sistani's office explicitly refers toThe meeting of Catholicism and Shia Islam did revolve aroundTake, for instance, the fact that spokespersons or underlings of a Catholic POTUS, as well as American mainstream media, demonize the enemy du jour as "Iran-backed militias," "Shiite-backed militias" or "Shiite militias affiliated with Iran."This is nonsense. As I found when meeting some of them in Iraq in 2017,For instance, there's the Council of Scholars of the Sacred Ribat of Muhammad; the Council for Combating Takfiri-Thinking of the Sunnah Fallujah and Anbar; and the Christian Chaldean Brigade led by Rayan al-Kildani, who met Pope Francis.To be fair,He prayed at a church destroyed by ISIS/Daesh.Significantly, Pope Francis handed a rosary to al-Kildani, the head of the Babylon militia of the PMUs.And yet, al-Kildani is the only Christian on the planet featured on the US terrorist list.It's never enough to remember thatmilitants were actually bombed in Iraqi, not Syrian territory. The previous overall field commander of the PMUs was Abu al-Muhandis, who I met in Baghdad in late 2017. He was assassinated side-by-side with Soleimani.Pope Francis was able to embark on his Iraqi pilgrimage only due to the Hashd al-Shaabi - who were absolutely key, front line actors saving Iraq from partition by takfiris and/or becoming a (fake) Caliphate.Francis did retrace some of the Prophet's steps in his Abrahamic pilgrimage, especially in Ur in Babylon; but echoes reach way farther, to al-Khalil (Hebron) in Palestine all the way to modern Syria and Jordan.36% unemployment (nearly 50% among the youth); 30% of the population living in poverty; an incoming NATO surge; the hegemon unable to let go because it needs this empire-of-bases hub between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean; widespread political corruption by an entrenched oligarchy.Francis insisted this was only a "first step," and it involves "risks." The best one may hope for, as it stands, is that- who else? -