As the Covid-19 crisis continues to widen the yawning chasm between the super-rich and everyone else in the United States, a new analysis published Monday by the Institute for Policy Studies reveals Tennessee's billionaire Frist family — the leading shareholders in the nation's largest private healthcare conglomorate — has seen its combined wealth more than double since last March.
The IPS policy brief, entitled Frist Family Pandemic Fortunes (pdf), shows the family of Thomas F. Frist Jr. — who in 1968 founded Healthcare Corporation of America (HCA) along with his father Thomas F. Frist Sr. and Jack C. Massey — has seen its combined personal fortune soar from $7.5 billion on March 18, 2020 to $15.6 billion on March 8, 2021, an increase of 108%.
According to IPS, the Frists have accumulated more wealth during the pandemic than any of the nation's 27 healthcare sector billionaires, who include Big Pharma and biotech owners and shareholders. Among the report's key findings:
- HCA made nearly $4 billion in profits in 2020 during the pandemic, up more than $200 million from 2019;
- In 2019, HCA's staffing levels were 29% below the national average. HCA's low staffing levels have been linked to poor patient outcomes. For example, low staffing levels at HCA's Colorado hospitals may have contributed to patient death as well as other preventable harm;
- HCA CEO Sam Hazen was paid $27 million in 2019, making him the highest-paid CEO in the hospital sector for that year (2020 figures have not yet been released); and
- Hazen's pay is 478 times the median HCA employee, up from 383 times in 2018, and is over 1,038 times the lowest-paid worker at HCA. Hazen is paid roughly $13,000 an hour.
Jemelle Brown, an environmental services technician at HCA's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri who is featured in the report, said that "HCA made nearly $4 billion in profits last year, yet pays me poverty wages even as I risk my life for this job."
"I haven't been able to afford a place to live on my own for my son and I for the past two-and-a-half years because I make only $13 an hour despite working for the largest for-profit hospital corporation in the nation," said Brown. "During this pandemic, I contracted Covid-19 at work and could have died — all for a job that doesn't even pay me enough to live on."Chuck Collins, report co-author and director of the Program on Inequality at the Institute for Policy Studies, said that "the Frist-HCA business model of squeezing employees and pinching pennies is even more troubling during a pandemic when their workers have been on the frontlines of health provision."
"While the Frists have been sequestered in protective bubbles, their workers are making enormous sacrifices to care for their patients," said Collins. "The least they can do is provide them with protective equipment and hazard pay they deserve."IPS researcher and report co-author Omar Ocampo added that "HCA and the Frists join the ranks of pandemic profiteers that have seen their fortunes soar during a time of national tragedy."
While the Frist may rank first among profitable medical industrial complex billionaires, they are far from the only plutocrats realizing stupendous gains during a pandemic that has killed 2.6 million people worldwide — including more than 525,000 in the U.S. — and left tens of millions of American workers without jobs. A January report by IPS and Americans for Tax Fairness revealed that the nation's 660 billionaires added a combined $1.1 trillion to their fortunes since last March.
IPS notes the combined net worth of those 660 billionaires is currently about $4.2 trillion — which is nearly double the collective $2.4 trillion in wealth held by the entire bottom half of the U.S. population, or 165 million people.
Comment: The author of this text goes with the official narrative about the pandemic and the number of people who died from Covid. The reality is that in 2009 the WHO changed the definition of a pandemic so they could manipulate and enable the Big-Pharma to sell more vaccines, among other reasons. Officially according to CDC the death rate is so low that you have a bigger probability of dying in a car accident than being killed by this virus. The official numbers of people who died from this virus are unreliable. All people who died from not receiving medical care due to lockdowns and "with Covid" are in this group according to the instructions that hospitals received from CDC. Add to that the number of "asymptomatic" cases and false positives, and you have a statistical nightmare.
