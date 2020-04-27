The result is that the overall numbers of weekly deaths are roughly the same in 2020 as they were in the 4 years prior. (Do note that the 2020 numbers for Week 16 could still be revised upwards)
As to why this is so, there are likely multiple reasons, but part of the explanation may have to do with the way COVID-19 deaths are counted, as described in this (frankly shocking) video: If someone dies and at the time of death was also known to have tested positive for COVID-19 they are automatically counted as a COVID-19 death. In other words, deaths are listed as COVID-19 deaths even when the cause of death was clearly something else.
If infection rates in a population are at 10% for example, that will move 10% from the Other Deaths category into the COVID-19 Deaths category. Depending on whether people who die are more or less likely to rest positive for COVID-19 than the general population, that 10% could be higher or lower.
- Blue is COVID-19 deaths
- Green is Other Deaths
- Red is Influenza Deaths
- Yellow is Pneumonia Deaths
- Orange is Total Deaths
Comment: See also: