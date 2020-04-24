© Trip Advisor

The CDC embraced scary death statistics by including cases where COVID-19Their creative accounting has chalked-up 23,358 Covid-19 deaths by 18 April.Wikipedia take scary death statistics far more seriously and have [somehow or other] managed to accumulate 34,178 Covid-19 corpses for 18 April.While the John Hopkins CSSE data has piled-up 38,664 Covid-19 cadavers.I guess some people are playing for very high-stakes in the Corona Casino.