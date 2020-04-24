Corona Casino
One of the more remarkable aspects of the Pandemic Pandemonium is the jettisoning of sombre death statistics for more headline friendly scary death statistics.

The CDC embraced scary death statistics by including cases where COVID-19 "is assumed to have caused or contributed to death".

Their creative accounting has chalked-up 23,358 Covid-19 deaths by 18 April.
Wikipedia take scary death statistics far more seriously and have [somehow or other] managed to accumulate 34,178 Covid-19 corpses for 18 April.

While the John Hopkins CSSE data has piled-up 38,664 Covid-19 cadavers.
If any of the numbers are accurate is anyone's guess.
I guess some people are playing for very high-stakes in the Corona Casino.