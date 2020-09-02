A brief summary:
- Governments all over the world sign "sleeping contracts" with pharmaceutical firms to buy flu vaccines in the event of a pandemic.
- In 2009 the World Health Organization changed its official definition of "pandemic" to a much looser one (with no requirement for anyone to have died).
- Just weeks later they declared the H1N1 flu a "pandemic", despite minuscule numbers of deaths
- This triggered sleeping contracts worth billions.
- Governments were legally obliged to buy up and distribute untested flu vaccines.
- The vaccines caused serious, life-long side effects in over 1300 children.
- Legal immunity meant no pharmaceutical firm paid any compensation, instead reparations were paid by taxpayers
- Many of the scientists who advised the WHO declare a pandemic were later revealed to have financial interests in vaccine manufacturers.
This shocking recent history has been totally memory-holed in the mainstream, but serves as a dress rehearsal for our current "crisis". Watch the video, share it widely. It has, quite obviously, never been more important or more relevant.