By the end of the third quarter of the year we'll soon be heading into another flu season.

Judging by what's gone on before, the announcement by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak that the government's furlough scheme would last until at least 30 September doesn't bode well for those who want Covid restrictions to end soon.Consider the following: When the 'Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme' (to give it its official title)Since then we've seen the same pattern, repeatedly. The extension of furlough, beyond the dates when politicians and talking heads have told us restrictions would be due to end, has been an excellent guide to what really is going to happen.A far better guide in fact than Inside the Tent 'pundits' who told us to dismiss the 'conspiracy theorists' and who have assured us since last spring that life would soon be returning to normal.Sunak's extension, beyond the initial three months until October 2020, and announced on 12 May, was the strongest hint possible that some restrictions were still planned by the government over the summer of 2020, and so it proved. Businesses were allowed to reopen but only with social distancing restrictions and other 'Covid-secure' measures which greatly reduced their profitability. In addition, in a further move away from the 'old normal',Anyone who had been paying close attention to how it all worked knew then that a second national lockdown - a long one - was inevitable after Christmas. But again, their predictions - based on a good study of the form book - were dismissed as 'conspiracy theories'.The fact Sunak was extending furlough until after Easter didn't mean that, of course not - merely that he knew the recovery would take some time, the smart alecs told us. And what happened? On 4 January, exactly as I had predicted on 18 December, Johnson went on TV to announce another lockdown.This one would begin to be eased in February we were told. But surprise, surprise, it wasn't. All we got was a road map for lifting restrictions. A road map for tortoises, that is. Johnson cited 21 June as the earliest date for all restrictions to be lifted (though it was still unclear about masks). But this week's news on the furlough front indicates that it's highly unlikely that the 'old normal' we enjoyed up to March 2020 will be here by 22 June.Had Sunak extended furlough till the end of July, it might still be argued the government was serious about opening up the country fully by mid-summer. ButThe UK government has set MPs a trap from which even Harry Houdini would find it hard to escape. The long lockdowns have done great harm to the country, but extending furlough until the autumn and not reopening fully will only increase the damage.So why is the government doing all this? The only logical explanation is that, the slogan of the 'Great Reset', repeated ad nauseum by its devotees, implies that there needs to be quite a bit of controlled demolition in the first place, and that hasn't yet been completed. So lockdown continues. Repeat and rinse, into 2022., not indicating, by the extension of furlough, that restrictions will still be here in September. The Daily Telegraph reported earlier this week that deaths have fallen weeks ahead of the modelling estimates on which the 'road map' was based , while, so defined, in all four countries of the UK. Back in January, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Spectator magazine that once the 'vulnerable' had been vaccinated it would be time to 'Cry freedom!'.But we've already hadthan the vast majority of other countries.The extension of the 'Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme' until October strongly suggests thatby then, regardless of how vaccination rates go and how low case/death numbers fall. And then what?It is striking that not only Boris Johnson, but other, probably before Christmas - and likely to be billed once again as necessary to 'protect the NHS'. On 15 February Johnson, after being asked if he could guarantee there'd be no more lockdowns, replied: "No, I can't give that guarantee, of course not."Remembering how this all started, and how the restrictions were originally sold to us twelve months ago, has there ever been such a long 'three weeks' in history?