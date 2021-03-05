"Our network provides very little in the way of commentary. We basically just turn a camera on and show you what's happening- and let you decide. People can choose to watch it, not watch it, hate it or love it. That's called freedom. If that's no longer allowed then God help us," wrote RSBN.YouTube, the Google-owned video hosting platform, has suspended Right Side Broadcasting Network from its service for two weeks and deleted all its videos of former President Donald Trump's Feb. 28 speech at CPAC.President Donald Trump briefly touched upon the subject of the election during his hours-long speech, where he mainly addressed his criticism toward President Joe Biden's administration.Other livestreams of President Trump's Feb. 28 speech were also removed from YouTube in what appears to be a sweeping ban of his speech over his remarks.YouTube has previously deleted a phone interview Newsmax conducted with the former president. Earlier this week, the platform suspended the channel of President Trump's personal attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for his comments on the election, and for violating the platform's policy against nicotine use, likely in reference to his promotion of cigars.