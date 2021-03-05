trump cpac
"Our network provides very little in the way of commentary. We basically just turn a camera on and show you what's happening- and let you decide. People can choose to watch it, not watch it, hate it or love it. That's called freedom. If that's no longer allowed then God help us," wrote RSBN.

YouTube, the Google-owned video hosting platform, has suspended Right Side Broadcasting Network from its service for two weeks and deleted all its videos of former President Donald Trump's Feb. 28 speech at CPAC.

Posting on Twitter, the media outlet claimed that the reason for their suspension was because the videos "violated their guidelines on election misinformation," which is prohibited by YouTube.

"The video was approaching 4 million views. They have also removed it from their platform," wrote RSBN.

President Donald Trump briefly touched upon the subject of the election during his hours-long speech, where he mainly addressed his criticism toward President Joe Biden's administration.

RSBN stated on Twitter during the broadcast that "we try to play by the rules, but we will not censor President Trump."

"We're not going to remove or edit this video. Just so we're all clear- if it gets removed, we didn't do it," stated the network.

Other livestreams of President Trump's Feb. 28 speech were also removed from YouTube in what appears to be a sweeping ban of his speech over his remarks.

"It's worth noting that according to YouTube's terms, our video of Trump's CPAC speech would have been allowed to stay up had we provided 'countervailing viewpoints'. Essentially we would have had to go on air and say everything Trump just said about election fraud is not true," they stated. "Even if we believed that, we wouldn't sell out like that and say it just to keep a video up. We try to follow the rules. Don't air certain things that we normally would — but we won't censor President Trump or push back against things he says that, quite frankly, we agree with."

"Our network provides very little in the way of commentary. We basically just turn a camera on and show you what's happening- and let you decide. People can choose to watch it, not watch it, hate it or love it. That's called freedom. If that's no longer allowed then God help us," wrote RSBN.

YouTube has previously deleted a phone interview Newsmax conducted with the former president. Earlier this week, the platform suspended the channel of President Trump's personal attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for his comments on the election, and for violating the platform's policy against nicotine use, likely in reference to his promotion of cigars.