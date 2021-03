© REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Having a video of former US President Donald Trump's speech at CPAC may get you warnings and a deletion from YouTube, but apparently only if you're RT, as the platform seems to selectively apply its arbitrary and capricious rules.Those rules say any questioning of the 2020 US presidential elections or claims of fraud is verboten.According to one estimate, over 31 million people watched in on various social media platforms.Meanwhile, Trump's speech was posted on YouTube by multiple other outlets - Reuters ABC and The Independent , for example - without any of the aforementioned "context" or disclaimers. While it's impossible for us to know if they also got warnings or strikes, their videos are still up,Back in December, YouTube said it would boost "authoritative news" and suppress "problematic misinformation." It now seems that the same exact video is treated as "problematic misinformation" when it comes from RT or RT DE, but as "authoritative news" when it comes from a Western corporate outlet.It would be one thing if YouTube demanded that anything showing what Trump says be labeled as lies, or come with a disclaimer. Admittedly, that is the behavior of a publisher and not a platform, as YouTube claims to be in order to enjoy the protections of the infamous Section 230. Singling out RT channels for enforcement, while giving Western establishment outlets a free pass, however, is far more troubling.That this sort of discrimination is posing as YouTube's "community guidelines" and policies aimed at "supporting" - or would that be " fortifying "? - the US presidential elections, speaks volumes about the platform, but also the state of American democracy.