© TOM WILLIAMS/ZUMA PRESS



Google's YouTube has ratcheted up censorship to a new level byOne was a 30-minute summary; the other was the opening statement of critical-care specialist Pierre Kory.Dr. Kory is part of a world-renowned group of physicians who developed a groundbreaking use of corticosteroids to treat hospitalized Covid patients. His testimony at a May Senate hearing helped doctors rethink treatment protocols and saved lives.At the December hearing, he presented evidence regarding the use of ivermectin, a cheap and widely available drug that treats tropical diseases caused by parasites, for prevention and early treatment of Covid-19.Dr. Kory asked the National Institutes of Health to review his group's manuscript outlining dozens of successful trials and to consider updating its Aug. 27 guidance in which it recommended "against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19, except in a clinical trial." On Dec. 10, Sen. Rand Paul and I sent a letter to the NIH requesting that it review Dr. Kory's evidence.On Jan. 14, NIH changed its guidance to neutral by acknowledging the successful trials but determined "that currently there are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19." On Jan. 22 I sent an oversight letter asking what actions the NIH had taken to explore the use of repurposed drugs for treating Covid-19.Before being removed from YouTube and other websites, Dr. Kory's opening statement had been viewed by more than eight million people. Unfortunately, government health agencies don't share that interest in early treatment. A year into the pandemic, NIH treatment guidelines for Covid patients are to go home, isolate yourself and do nothing other than monitor your illness.Fortunately, some doctors have the courage to ignore these compassionless guidelines and are using their expertise to develop protocols utilizing a variety of cheap, available and safe FDA-approved drugs to treat patients early and avoid hospitalization. Instead of being rewarded, they are being censored, ostracized, vilified in the press, even fired. This closed-minded approach represents a dark chapter in the history of medicine and journalism.Government-sanctioned censorship of ideas and speech should frighten us all.Mr. Johnson, a Republican, is a U.S. senator from Wisconsin.