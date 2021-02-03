Society's Child
YouTube removes U.S. Senate committee hearing videos discussing ivermectin as early COVID-19 treatment
Wall Street Journal
Wed, 03 Feb 2021 16:58 UTC
Dr. Kory is part of a world-renowned group of physicians who developed a groundbreaking use of corticosteroids to treat hospitalized Covid patients. His testimony at a May Senate hearing helped doctors rethink treatment protocols and saved lives.
At the December hearing, he presented evidence regarding the use of ivermectin, a cheap and widely available drug that treats tropical diseases caused by parasites, for prevention and early treatment of Covid-19. He described a just-published study from Argentina in which about 800 health-care workers received ivermectin and 400 didn't. Not one of the 800 contracted Covid-19; 58% of the 400 did.
Dr. Kory asked the National Institutes of Health to review his group's manuscript outlining dozens of successful trials and to consider updating its Aug. 27 guidance in which it recommended "against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19, except in a clinical trial." On Dec. 10, Sen. Rand Paul and I sent a letter to the NIH requesting that it review Dr. Kory's evidence.
On Jan. 14, NIH changed its guidance to neutral by acknowledging the successful trials but determined "that currently there are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19." On Jan. 22 I sent an oversight letter asking what actions the NIH had taken to explore the use of repurposed drugs for treating Covid-19.
Before being removed from YouTube and other websites, Dr. Kory's opening statement had been viewed by more than eight million people. Unfortunately, government health agencies don't share that interest in early treatment. A year into the pandemic, NIH treatment guidelines for Covid patients are to go home, isolate yourself and do nothing other than monitor your illness.
Fortunately, some doctors have the courage to ignore these compassionless guidelines and are using their expertise to develop protocols utilizing a variety of cheap, available and safe FDA-approved drugs to treat patients early and avoid hospitalization. Instead of being rewarded, they are being censored, ostracized, vilified in the press, even fired. This closed-minded approach represents a dark chapter in the history of medicine and journalism.
The censors at YouTube have decided for all of us that the American public shouldn't be able to hear what senators heard. Apparently they are smarter than medical doctors who have devoted their lives to science and use their skills to save lives. They have decided there is only one medical viewpoint allowed, and it is the viewpoint dictated by government agencies. Government-sanctioned censorship of ideas and speech should frighten us all.
Mr. Johnson, a Republican, is a U.S. senator from Wisconsin.