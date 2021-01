Comments under videos from Trump's channel will continue to be disabled indefinitely.Former President Donald Trump 's YouTube channel will "remain suspended," the company said Wednesday, pointing to an "ongoing potential for violence" in the wake of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.YouTube suspended Trump's channel earlier this month, meaning it could not upload new videos or livestreams, after Facebook , Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat banned the president's accounts from their platforms.YouTube also told Fox News that comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos from Trump's channel.Dorsey acknowledged that taking such actions "fragment the public conversation", "divide us" and "limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning." He also admitted that the power of his corporation in the "global public conversation" has set a "dangerous" precedent."The check and accountability on this power has always been the fact that a service like Twitter is one small part of the larger public conversation happening across the internet.," Dorsey wrote.Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.