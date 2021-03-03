© Greg Nash

Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was briefly hospitalized over the weekend after a fall in Boston, receiving a number of stitches as a result.Speaking to reporters Monday evening, the Utah Republican said that he "had a tough weekend" before briefly joking that he received the injuries because he "went to CPAC," referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference, where former President Trump and a number of his supporters gathered over the weekend.The Republican split over Trump's responsibility for the insurrection made Romney and a number of other GOP figures such as House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) persona non grata at the conservative gathering this weekend.