mitt romney
Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was briefly hospitalized over the weekend after a fall in Boston, receiving a number of stitches as a result.

Speaking to reporters Monday evening, the Utah Republican said that he "had a tough weekend" before briefly joking that he received the injuries because he "went to CPAC," referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference, where former President Trump and a number of his supporters gathered over the weekend.

"I took a fall," Romney clarified, laughing. "I took a fall, knocked me unconscious, but I'm doing better," he added.


The former GOP presidential nominee said that he was admitted to the hospital, where he received "a lot of stitches" through his eyebrow and lip. The injury occurred while visiting with family in Massachusetts, where Romney previously served as governor.

His quip about CPAC comes after he joined with six other Republican senators earlier this month in voting to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in the former president's impeachment trial.

The Republican split over Trump's responsibility for the insurrection made Romney and a number of other GOP figures such as House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) persona non grata at the conservative gathering this weekend.

Romney was the only GOP senator to vote in favor of conviction during Trump's first impeachment trial early last year.