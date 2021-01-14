Graham/Romney
Senator Lindsey Graham • Senator Mitt Romney
Delta's CEO said this morning during an interview on CNBC that the airline will ban customers who were seen on video berating Senators Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney after they refused to challenge the Electoral College votes on January 6:
The airline will also ban passengers from checking guns in their luggage ahead of Joe Biden inauguration on January 20: