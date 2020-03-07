"There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations and would hope that if there's something of significance that needs to be evaluated that it would be done by perhaps the FBI or some other agency that's not as political as perhaps a committee of our body.Romney added he would speak with Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) later on Thursday.
"We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma, we probably oughta focus on those things."
Romney could thwart Johnson's plan to issue a subpoena related to the Biden-Burisma probe, as the legal step requires a majority vote of the committee comprised of eight Republicans and six Democrats. If Romney votes against the subpoena, he could cause a tie, blocking the subpoena.
Joe Biden's strong Super Tuesday performance catapulted the candidate forward as the only viable challenger to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont). Biden won 10 of the 14 Super Tuesday states, while Sanders won in four states.
But there is no point of having the FBI do the investigation as they have demonstrated that they are politically motivated on the side of the Deep State, so just like all of the other investigations over the past 5 or more years will never seek the truth or hold anyone accountable.
So if the FBI is not appropriate, then the only place we the people can discover the truth is for the Senate to hold public hearings so that the truth can see the light of day.
B.C.