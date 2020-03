© Getty Images/George Frey



"There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations and would hope that if there's something of significance that needs to be evaluated that it would be done by perhaps the FBI or some other agency that's not as political as perhaps a committee of our body.



"We also have a lot of work to do on matters that are not related to Burisma, we probably oughta focus on those things."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday said that investigating Burisma and former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter "appears political" and that he had not decided whether to vote in favor of a subpoena related to the investigation. Romney told reporters Thursday:Romney added he would speak with Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) later on Thursday.as the legal step requires a majority vote of the committee comprised of eight Republicans and six Democrats.Joe Biden's strong Super Tuesday performance catapulted the candidate forward as the only viable challenger to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont). Biden won 10 of the 14 Super Tuesday states, while Sanders won in four states.