Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Saturday offered blistering criticism of a plan by at least 12 Republican senators to challenge the results of the election next week, warning that they "imperil" public trust."The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it," Romney said in a statement Romney had previously told reporters Friday that objecting during Wednesday's joint session, where Congress will formally count the Electoral College vote, would help "spread the false rumor that somehow the election was stolen.""My fellow Senator Ted Cruz and the co-signers of his statement argue that rejection of electors or an election audit directed by Congress would restore trust in the election. Nonsense. ... Members of Congress who would substitute their own partisan judgement for that of the courts do not enhance public trust, they imperil it," Romney added.Romney, in his statement, warned that if their challenges were successful, the result would be that "partisans would inevitably demand the same any time their candidate had lost." Romney also called out Trump, who has urged his supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on January 6, warning that the strategy could "lead to disruption, and worse.""I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?" Romey asked.Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) formally announced on Saturday that they would vote against any attempt to challenge the election results on Wednesday."I urge my colleagues from both parties to recognize this and to join me in maintaining confidence in the Electoral College and our elections," Murkowski said.Toomey said the "evidence is overwhelming that Joe Biden won this election."Murkowski had previously criticized Hawley's plan in comments to reporters, while Toomey spoke out against it in a caucus call on Thursday.The decision by Republicans to challenge the election results has resulted in increasingly public divisions among the Senate GOP, many of whom have not said how they will vote.He told reporters in a separate call on Wednesday that he viewed the vote as one of the most important of his congressional career, calling it, according to GOP senators on the call, the "most consequential vote."