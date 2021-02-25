Here's how it all went down...
Turning Point USA Chapter Leader Julia Saville was a junior at St. Margaret's High School. The small Tappahannock, Virginia institution boasts roughly 107 students in grades 8-12.
In order to broaden her horizons, Julia joined the Black Student Union.
She explained to The Daily Wire, "I know...they have a different perspective... I just wanted to get their perspective and [understand] their experiences on campus."
The BSU issued an assignment: In honor of Black History Month, choose "black trailblazers" who've made a positive contribution to black America at large.
Each member's presentation would be delivered to the entire school.
Julia's humdinger of a selection: Blexit founder Candace.
On the morning her assignment was due, she received a classmate's excoriating email. Other recipients: the school's staff and student body.
"I'd like to address some falsified information here...Candace Owens is not someone we should be recognizing today especially during Black History Month when she has done absolutely nothing for the black community. ... [Owens] was called a racist because she was. Candace Owens openly tried to degrade the struggles of the black community by telling the general public that America is not a racist country and that everyone who believes that it is is trying to divide America."The peer jabbed Julia:
"I feel as though not only was it disrespectful that you added her to the list of trailblazers, it's offensive that you sat down, thought about it, researched her, and thought it was okay to do this."The email contained a "receipt" which allegedly proves that Owens has not contributed to the black community. The "receipt" was a tweet from Owens in which she said she is not ashamed to support former President Donald Trump.
Julia had also chosen three more blazers of trails: abolitionist/activist Harriet Tubman, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
She wasn't challenged in those cases.
The Daily Wire obtained a copy of Julia's presentation:
Candace OwensAs for the email, the teen's dad, Bob, lamented, "Nothing is being done at all to correct the situation."
Born: April 29, 1989, Stamford, CT
Important Contribution(s):
Candace Owens is an American conservative author, political commentator, and Christian. When Candace was a senior in high school, she received three racist death threats that impacted her life forever. She says that it was the darkest period of her life and was the beginning of depression and an eating disorder for four years. She says she overcame this through prayer and finding God. She went to college to study journalism but dropped out because of financial circumstances. She said her mentality went from hating God for making her grow up in such awful circumstances to realizing that God had a plan for her life and that this was a part of her story that she would use to help others. When she dropped out of school, she started a YouTube channel that blew up and had every news station buzzing. Her third video with 26 million views overnight. She talked about her political views and her point of view as a Black female living in America. She then started working for Turning point USA, created her own organization called "BLEXIT," and recently released her new book and started her own podcast.
For Julia, it was "the icing on the cake."
She's since left St. Margaret's.
"I just decided it wasn't best for me to be there anymore and be surrounded by people like that. I didn't feel threatened, but it's definitely uncomfortable when you know that [my peers] all feel a certain way about me and don't like me simply because of my political views."Over the last few years, schools haven't perfectly welcomed conservatism:
Given that, criticism of Candace makes a certain amount of sense...
Comment: Ms. Owens has never been shy about expressing her views on what she considers the real problem in the black community: the lack of intact families, and the culture of victimhood, both of which she lays squarely at the feet of decades of liberal Democrat social policies