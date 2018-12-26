Trying To Help People Break The IllusionI have yet to meet an Asian-American that walks around talking about the internment camps, and yet you will always find a black person talking about slavery...What is happening in the black community right now is, there is an ideological civil war happening. Black people that are focused on their past shouting about slavery and black people that are focused on their futures, ok? That's really what it comes down to.
I can guarantee you what you're seeing happening is victim mentality vs victor mentality...Victim mentality is not cool, I don't know why people like being oppressed..., "we're oppressed...four hundred years of slavery, Jim Crow..." which, by the way, none of you guys lived through, your grandparents did, and it's embarrassing that you utilize their history and you come in here with more emotion than they ever had when they were living through it. It's embarrassing, you're not living through anything right now, you're overly privileged Americans...I'm so ashamed at the way you guys are acting and the fact that you love being oppressed, I don't get it...You're not going to ever make me think that oppression is cool.
It's not hard to see how these movements have been used as a political ploy, in the same sense Russia has been used with regards to hacking the election, ultimately to slander and discredit Donald Trump. It's a false accusation many have bought into it.
I'm not even going to go into the Democratic Party at this time, more specifically the DNC which has participated in unfathomable corruption to the point where they should not be associated with Democrats or Republicans at all.
Candace is truly a breath of fresh air, and her message is something Collective Evolution has been writing about for a long time. A victimhood complex does absolutely nothing positive, and benefits nobody unless the victims are trying to use that complex as some sort of means to an end. That's why we see this so much in our politics, which is infused with fraud and corruption and operates mainly in self-interest rather than for the benefit of all.
Others just seem to love taking on that role and jumping on the bandwagon, without even thinking about it. What's worse is that these groups have tremendous support from mainstream media, which means the populace and the masses will follow with that perception.
Is this our domain of change? If so, if we keep participating in it every single year it doesn't seem that it's going to benefit anybody.
Movements Co-Opted By The Establishment
I believe movements like Black Lives Matter, as well as others like the Me Too movement, may have started out for noble reasons, but were easily co-opted to be used by the establishment in ways that divide people.
The War On Terror, for example, is a war that's been exposed as being based on false premises. While terrorism to some extent exists, the connection between these 'terrorist' groups and rogue parts of our government and intelligence agencies, as well as the whole entire western military industrial complex, is strong. The war on terror is used politically to impose our will on others. 9/11 is a perfect example, and so is what's transpired in Syria.
Our hearts are used and sparked to support movements like this, but if you really look at the outcomes, they ultimately do nothing but create more chaos and division. The polarities in these movements are not what they are presented to be, but created by those who cause chaos in order to propose their brand of solution. Without these problems existing, the United States would not be able to set up hundreds of military bases around the world and impose their political will on other governments.
Another example is the Black Panthers Movement, which has a long history of infiltration by intelligence agencies, in order to further spread more hate, separation and chaos. Any of these things create conflict, and justify a heightened national security state, among other things. It's well known that the American government actually hired black people to infiltrate these movements, not only to find out more and shut it down, but to stir up conflict as well and create issues within it as well, not to mention using racism like they've used religion.
The Black Lives matter is no different in this sense: it's not about equality and fairness, it's something that's beamed out and supported by the mainstream media in order to fulfill a political agenda, and also to create further divide amongst people. Such movements eventually are driven by the same hate, anger and attitudes as that which they claim they are fighting against.
The Rise Of Identity Politics
One profound strategy on the part of the establishment was to learn about and promote identity politics, which has served and continues to serve many useful purposes for them. Here is a quote from Mark Crispin, a professor of media studies from New York University:
Another important point made by Crispin is that rather than empowering a 'class' identity which supports unity, major academic institutions are instructed to promote the primacy of race and gender, to ensure that the establishment's agenda of 'polarization' is always fuelled.It's interesting to note that Ford and Rockefeller and the other foundations with strong CIA connections started giving grants in the early 70s to study race and gender. It was a sudden move towards identity politics by these organisations and the theory is that the reason they did this was to balkanize the left and to prevent it from pursuing any kind of a class or economic analysis. (source)
It's a common tactic the global elite use, they take our good hearts and our desire for a better world, and use us as pawns to further prevent us from getting there.New York University (NYU), one of the most prestigious and expensive institutions in the United States, likes to present itself as liberal and "diverse," and as an "institution without walls." Many of the school's departments, including history, sociology or anthropology, count leading representatives of postmodernism and identity politics among their faculty, and the promotion of race and gender as having primacy over class is, in many ways, the official school ideology.
However, behind this surface of "diversity" lie extensive ties to big business, the Democratic Party and the military. As this series will demonstrate, NYU is now closely integrated into the preparations for war against both Russia and China, and, along with that, in the efforts of both the state and the major corporations to conduct mass surveillance and censor free speech on the Internet. (source)
So you can see, there is a big issue to be discussed here that's hardly ever talked about, yet alone known, by those who support these movements, many of whom may be operating from a good place within. Jordan Peterson from the University of Toronto takes the side of Candace Owens for bringing attention to this mindset which he feels the universities should take much of the blame for:
Does Racism Even Exist?Candace is commenting about the danger of adopting a victimization oppressor narrative, and it's a narrative that the hard left has really been pushing, everyone successful is an oppressor, and everyone else is a moral victim. To look at the world through a group identity lens, puts us back in a tribal situation and will produce conflicts...Candace is objecting to that, and rightly so, it's an unbelievably pernicious ideology, and the universities are to blame for distributing it in large part. (source)
Does racism exist today? Sure it does, but it's not nearly as bad as it's made out to be by mainstream media. People are not becoming enraged due to their own experience, but rather in-raged from what they are constantly viewing on television. Racism in our world is not at all comparable to what it once was. Being a minority myself, I have never experienced racism and I urge all those who question me to think about how many times in their own lives they've experienced oppression. Legit oppression, not something that's speculative.
Racism is also a learned behaviour, the only reason why some people are racist towards Muslims, for example, is because they think some are terrorists. Again, we all know where that narrative comes from.
Here's a great quote from Richard Enos, a colleague here at CE. I retrieved it from an article he published regarding the Antifa topic.
To be perfectly honest, I'm not even sure if many of the people that go out to protest and counter-protest in public are necessarily ardent supporters of their respective group's fundamental ideologies. I believe many are paid mercenaries. Others may be looking for an opportunity to vent their own suppressed anger.I personally don't know of anyone who supports White Nationalists, White Supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, or other hate groups. Ideally, we should be completely ignoring any violent groups with such extremist ideologies. But there is a reason we have a hard time doing so. It is because it is these groups that get to star in the mainstream media circus and in the political discourse, at the exclusion of the vast majority of citizens who are moderate, reasonable, and have legitimate grievances. Isn't it farcical that we are still talking about the Ku Klux Klan? That they still supposedly 'exist' on their archaic agenda?
We live in a world full of opportunity, and to assume everybody who is not part of your 'race' in a higher position is constantly scheming against you and not providing you with opportunity is ridiculous. Again, this does not mean racism does not exist in our world, but the extent it's been taken too is completely false and ridiculous.
The prison system, for example, might be a great way to create awareness about "racism and slavery," not pointing fingers at someone like Donald Trump who is clearly not racist.
We must start seeing how much of what the government (or in this case the deep state) is doing with regards to violent protests, and counter-protests is complicit with the way these protests are being used to prevent us from actually dealing effectively with real issues. The way black oppression is presented by the mainstream media is not a real issue, and seems to be a complete distraction. Protesters in this case might be creating problems, instead of combating them.
Programmed To Be Offended
You cannot even have a conversation with most members of these groups about it, because if you bring up this narrative, they instantaneously become offended, and are not willing to listen to nor think about what you have to say. Founder of Collective Evolution Joe Martino wrote an article about how we're systematically being trained to be offended by everything we see:
Can we see how much of what the government is doing with regards to violent protests and counter-protests is complicit with the way these protests are being used to prevent us from dealing effectively with the real issues?There is also a role being played by the Deep State and the media, who want to maintain control over the population as we become more self aware. To prevent us from raising these deeper internal questions, the focus is being brought back to the external. It's being brought to things like race, gender, our appearance, the words we use, who's right, who's wrong, and who we can judge and for what reason. We're being systematically taught how NOT to change. And it's being done through innocent memes, articles, videos, and even loving intention at times, all lacking deeper thought.
Perpetuated By Media
The only reason so many people are talking about problems of racism is because most of mainstream media has perpetuated it. A statement from Morgan Freeman comes to mind here, one of the best ways to combat racism is to stop talking about it. We need to stop referring to people as black, white, Jewish, etc, and simply refer to them as human beings.
Making gender, race, and other factors like these highly significant is a tool for the global elite to continue to their campaign of massive perception manipulation. They've even used religion as an excuse to prolong war, maintaining control while putting money and in their own pockets. This is evident by the ongoing promotion through mainstream media of the supposedly organic, self-created 'Islamic State,' which in fact is a pure creation of investment dollars, equipment, and training by the CIA and the western military alliance. Have we finally figured out that these rich, well-funded groups are not grassroots organizations that represent some kind of domestic agenda?
Time To Drop The Polarities
The truth is, with regards to any issue in your life, if you have an "us and them" mentality you will not progress, but instead will only create more hardships in your own life, and a response from an opposing side, thus creating more opposing views. Life begins when we start looking at our hardships as opportunities for growth and development. What's worse is that a lot of these hardships that many are apparently facing in America, don't even exist as we are made to believe they do.
The world is full of wonderful people, and today, most of these people are not racist, and are very accepting. Ask yourself, how many racist people have you met in your own life, and how often have you experienced racism? We must be careful in our advocacy for quality among different races/genders, as our minds are constantly manipulated about the issue. In fact, we must be suspicious of ALL attempts to make us 'choose sides,' to engage in the fight, to identify with a certain polarity. Below is video of Joe going into some important points a little deeply with regards to political labels and race issues.
The Takeaway
The takeaway here is to recognize how media is trying to manipulate us and use race and gender issues to simply further their agenda. What's worse is that our own hearts and our own perception is constantly manipulated, and people are somewhat brainwashed while at the same time being inspired to get involved in something they believe is a just cause.
How much of what we do is dictated by the media? How many of our beliefs are generated by mainstream media when it comes to certain issues and events? How much do the global elite actually care about these issues, when they seem to only be using them for political gain and reputation-bashing?
While racism and sexism are not to be condoned, our world is not as violent, racist, and sexist as it's made out to be in 2019. This is a perception fostered by mainstream media for a certain agenda, and the more widely we realize this, the less power the establishment will have over our perception.
