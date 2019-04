© AFP / Zach Gibson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA



Sparks flew in the House of Representatives as Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California) tried to accuse conservative activist Candace Owens of being an apologist for Adolf Hitler at a hearing on hate crimes and white nationalism.Owens, an African-American activist with Turning Point USA and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, was one of the witnesses invited by the Republican minority on the House Judiciary Committee.The snippet Lieu played was from a December 2018 event in the UK, where Owens was trying to answer a question from an audience member about the legitimacy of nationalism by pointing out that nationalism and Hitler's ideology of national-socialism were not the same thing. BuzzFeed featured the clip of her response - minus the question and context - in a story in February, leading to a partisan brawl on social media.Given a chance to respond by a Republican lawmaker,This prompted Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-New York) to interrupt and demand that Owens "may not refer to a member of the committee as stupid."Nadler's response was a shrug.Owens had attracted the ire of Democrats on the committee by arguing that the hearing was not about white nationalism or hate crimes but "about fear-mongering, power and control."The president's son, Don Jr. praised Owens on social media after the hearing, and roasted Lieu for attempting to discredit her by claiming she somehow supported Hitler. He wasn't the only one.