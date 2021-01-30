Hospitals are overwhelmed but not due to an influx of COVID-19 patients.

They are overwhelmed because the NHS is already overwhelmed and has reduced bed capacity and are sending people home who test positive for COVID-19.

The number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals is large but the number of people coming into hospitals with COVID-19 is about the same (a bit worse) as a bad flu season.

This number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is comparable to the number of people admitted to hospital with the flu during a bad flu year.

The occupancy rate of overnight beds is usually around 85%. However, it was at 50% at 2020/21 Q1 and 70% at 2020/21 Q2. In other words: There have been proportionally fewer people in hospital at the end of 2020 and start of 2021 than in previous years. [[BACK]] If you use this spreadsheet Daily Admissions and Beds 21 January2021 (XLSX, 164KB) on the same page you may be led to believe that the number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 daily in England has been around 4,000. However, this is the number of admissions and "diagnoses in hospital." [[BACK]]

