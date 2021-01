© Robert Nickelsberg/Getty



A man photographed wearing face paint and a horned headdress during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said he would be willing to testify at former President Trump's impeachment trial in February, his attorney told The Associated Press Watkins said his client has not yet made contact with any members of the Senate.In a statement to The Hill, Watkins confirmed that his client would be willing to testify during the Senate impeachment trial.Trump was impeached by the House for a second time earlier in January for his role in the violent riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump made remarks before the attack, encouraging a group of his supporters on the National Mall to march to the Capitol and demand that Congress halt its certification of President Biden's electoral victory.Watkins told the AP that after Trump failed to pardon him or other participants in the insurrection, his client "felt like he was betrayed by the president."The attorney last week said that his client felt that he had been "duped" by Trump "He regrets very, very much having not just been duped by the president but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made," Watkins said, according to Missouri's NBC-affiliated television station KSDK.