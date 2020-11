© Reuters/Carlos Barria



"I might as well piss everyone off. The fact that we're trying to appeal to them is ridiculous. I guess I scratch my head, as a former intelligence officer, Chuck — is what are we doing here?"

Raul Diego is a MintPress News Staff Writer, independent photojournalist, researcher, writer and documentary filmmaker.

The welding of American politics with social media may be the defining moment of a sea change that is taking place at the very top echelons of power in the United States and the world. In the run-up to the 2020 U.S. elections,As the most contentious election in living memory drags on days after the vote, itself,carried out by the most popular social media platforms just over two weeks before Election Day,In mid-October, Google-owned YouTube and other social media giants class-action lawsuit against the video streaming platform filed in the Northern District of California later that month.brought a first amendment suit against Google and its subsidiary YouTube on October 26Among those named in the complaint are, who despite being fairly new on the scene has accumulated a considerable following andwho is one of QAnon's more popular "Q drops" interpreter, deciphering the supposedly coded messages for the masses of Q followers.After a curious request by the plaintiffs for a change on the bench,on the grounds that they were unlikely "to succeed with claims that YouTube violated its terms of service."Given how the trial unfolded and other notable details surrounding the case, it is more than likely thata tactic developed by legal teams funded over decades by a network of conservative billionaires, like Charles Koch, to change the laws in favor of their business enterprises at the expense of the common interest.Despite the extensive arguments made in the complaint over free speech and of YouTube's infringement on First Amendment rights, the filing only sought an emergency injunction to compel the company to reinstate the deleted channels and content.when the plaintiffs divorced their constitutional arguments from the current legal action,which followed a resolution condemning QAnon specifically and called for the FBI and all federal law enforcement agencies to "focus on preventing" the proliferation of "fringe political conspiracy theories" such as QAnon.Several days later, all the major social media networks began removing QAnon-related content from their platforms. As far as the plaintiffs in the case are concerned,, which capitulated to "government coercion to terminate" their accounts and, therefore, a violation of their constitutional right to free speech.The plaintiffs further argue that YouTube breached its own TOS agreement when it suspended their accounts without cause and failed to provide a reason in accordance with their TOS. It was upon these secondary allegations that the judge based her decision to deny the group of QAnon stars the emergency restraining order to have their channels reinstated.Judge Beth L. Freeman wrote in her decision, which couldn't have come as a surprise to the prosecution given Freeman's penchant for siding with Big Tech. Nevertheless, Freeman, who had the case reassigned to her by the plaintiff's own request, left the main thrust of the lawsuit intact and the door wide open for a new action.and one of the most outspoken in the media about QAnon, expressing his low opinion of the phenomenon on corporate news outlets on many occasions. Riggleman told NBC's Chuck Todd:The former intelligence officer should not be surprised that he just lost his congressional seat to another Republican whose views more closely align with the momentum far-right positions have gained throughout a sizable portion of the country's population.In the wake of his recent defeat, Riggleman says he might run for governor of Virginia but claims to be unsure whether that will be as a Republican or as an independent. The ousted congressman believes QAnon will destroy the two-party system and muses about the emergence of a new centrist "third" party.The former representative might be correct about his prediction, but with a few exceptions. That new, centrist party is already here as the Donald Trump effect brings the worst of the neoliberal Democrats and neoconservative Republicans together under the still uncertified Biden administration in which people like Mitt Romney and are floated as serious contenders for a cabinet position in a Democratic White House.The examples cited in the bill sponsored by Riggleman and four others that underlies the free speech case brought against YouTube range from plotting an armed raid to blocking traffic and making accusations against a political figure - namely Joe Biden.Based on these incidents, and a strong emphasis on the anti-Semitic undercurrents of the QAnon quasi-ideology, the resolution goes on to condemn QAnon, but also "all other groups and ideologies, from the far left to the far right," andThere is an outside chance that the plaintiffs don't pursue their cause in a different court. But, the re-assignment of the judge in this case at the plaintiff's request strikes as a prelude to just that.Judge Virginia K. DeMarchi, who was originally assigned to the case seemed like a perfect choice for the prosecution. A Trump-appointed Magistrate judge who had shown a soft spot for White supremacists when she released a Sonoma chapter president of the Hells Angels criminal organization on bail in an ongoing murder trial.by stripping the case of any challenge to Google's corporate right to ban, remove, or de-platform any user they wish. All that remains is a constitutional argument with no teeth, which the plaintiffs are very likely to chase all the way to the Supreme Court if they can.Their lawyer, M. Cris Armenta from Armenta & Sol, PC, knows a thing or two about high profile, high publicity social media trials. She is one of the lawyers representing hundreds of Hollywood actresses in the first class-action lawsuits brought against Harvey Weinstein and the launching pad of the #MeToo hashtag social media movement, as well as plaintiffs in the Innocence of Muslims film case against Google in 2015.