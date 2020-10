Resolved, that the House of Representatives -



...(2) condemns all other groups and ideologies, from the far left to the far right, that contribute to the spread of unfounded conspiracy theories and that encourage Americans to destroy public and private property and attack law enforcement officers...

A Republican Congressional nominee in Georgia berated Congress on Friday after the House voted to condemn QAnon, a conspiracy theory that has gained a massive following since it surfaced in 2017.The bipartisan effort, led by Representative Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Denver Riggleman (R-VA), officially condemns QAnon as a dangerous, anti-Semitic movement that "undermine(s) trust in America's democratic institutions, encourage(s) rejection of objective reality, and deepen(s) our Nation's political polarization."Rep. Malinowski called it an "extremely dangerous phenomenon" in his remarks to Congress on Friday. He spoke of the importance of Republicans and Democrats uniting to condemn QAnon so that they don't gain validation from believing they are making inroads in mainstream culture.Rep. Malinowksi defended the resolution from criticism that Congress should also be condemning Antifa by pointing to a portion of the resolution that reads:Of the 371 votes in favor of the resolution, 146 came from Republican members of Congress."At the outset, let me be clear: Republicans are concerned with and do not embrace QAnon," said Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), who voted in favor of the resolution. "It is a serious issue and Republicans don't discriminate on which dangerous organizations or groups we take seriously. We don't just condemn groups because it's politically convenient, because unlike many of our colleagues across the aisle, we also take the threat of antifa seriously."Rep. Malinowski has previously condemned Antifa, such as in this Tweet from August 2019: Violence has been documented since 2017 in association with QAnon followers. Likewise, over 500 protests associated with Black Lives Matter and other left-leaning movements throughout the United States devolved into violence between May 24th and August 22nd.