"When will this pathetic Congress pass a resolution condemning Communist Antifa and Marxist BLM?" she wrote on Twitter.
Marjorie Greene is running for Congress to represent Georgia's 14th congressional district. She is a controversial figure for comments she has made about Muslims not belonging in governmental positions, African-Americans being slaves to the Democratic Party, and for social media posts seemingly in support of QAnon.
"There's no reason for a resolution to condemn non-existent violence from folks talking about the VERY REAL Deep State and the attempted coup on President Trump on the internet," Greene told Fox News.
House Resolution 1154 - "Condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes" - passed the House in an overwhelming vote of 371-18 (with 1 voting "present" and 40 not voting).
The bipartisan effort, led by Representative Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Denver Riggleman (R-VA), officially condemns QAnon as a dangerous, anti-Semitic movement that "undermine(s) trust in America's democratic institutions, encourage(s) rejection of objective reality, and deepen(s) our Nation's political polarization."
Rep. Malinowski called it an "extremely dangerous phenomenon" in his remarks to Congress on Friday. He spoke of the importance of Republicans and Democrats uniting to condemn QAnon so that they don't gain validation from believing they are making inroads in mainstream culture.
Rep. Malinowksi defended the resolution from criticism that Congress should also be condemning Antifa by pointing to a portion of the resolution that reads:
Resolved, that the House of Representatives -Of the 371 votes in favor of the resolution, 146 came from Republican members of Congress.
...(2) condemns all other groups and ideologies, from the far left to the far right, that contribute to the spread of unfounded conspiracy theories and that encourage Americans to destroy public and private property and attack law enforcement officers...
"At the outset, let me be clear: Republicans are concerned with and do not embrace QAnon," said Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), who voted in favor of the resolution. "It is a serious issue and Republicans don't discriminate on which dangerous organizations or groups we take seriously. We don't just condemn groups because it's politically convenient, because unlike many of our colleagues across the aisle, we also take the threat of antifa seriously."
Rep. Malinowski has previously condemned Antifa, such as in this Tweet from August 2019:
Violence has been documented since 2017 in association with QAnon followers. Likewise, over 500 protests associated with Black Lives Matter and other left-leaning movements throughout the United States devolved into violence between May 24th and August 22nd.
