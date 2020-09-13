"I am heartbroken to announce that for family and personal reasons, I cannot continue this race for Congress," Kevin Van Ausdal said in a statement. "After lengthy discussions with my team, attorneys, party officials, and others, the answer was clear, stepping aside would be best for the voters."
Van Ausdal said that he is moving away from Georgia and as a result, will be disqualified from the race.
"This rhetoric has turned into dangerous extremism, like the candidacy of Marjorie Greene," he added. "I will put every resource, every bit of knowledge into the campaign that comes behind me to defeat Marjorie and restore hope to the people of Northwest Georgia."
When asked on Twitter if there is time for another candidate to take his place, Van Ausdal said "yes, our team believes so." However, Georgia law says that a candidate cannot be replaced if they withdraw fewer than 60 days prior to the election, and the election is 53 days away, The Hill reported.
Greene has sparked controversy due to her previous support for QAnon, a group that believes that there is an elite pedophile ring and that an anonymous government figure, "Q", is communicating with them through symbols and other messages. She has since walked back her support for the group, saying that it doesn't represent her.
Comment: Greene claims she was looking into Q when doing research, but that it no longer represents her views. From Trump on QAnon believing he is saving world from pedophiles: 'Is that supposed to be a bad thing?':
Greene disavowed her belief in the conspiracy earlier this week, saying the videos no longer represent her views.As she said, the media has been slow to correct their characterization of her.
"No, it doesn't represent me," she told Fox News. "But I don't expect a lot of the left-leaning media to change their stance. I think they're going to continue to attack me because they actually do see me as someone who's unapologetically conservative. And I won't back down on my beliefs and my values."
Greene said she had delved into the QAnon rabbit hole during the Trump-Russia investigation in an attempt to gather information.
"I was just one of those people, just like millions of other Americans, that just started looking at other information," Greene said. "And so, yeah, there was a time there for a while that I had read about Q, posted about it, talked about it, which is some of these videos you've seen come out. But once I started finding misinformation, I decided that I would choose another path."
Greene is almost certain to win the Congressional race in her deep red Georgia district, according to The Hill. President Donald Trump has expressed his support for Greene, congratulating her on Twitter for her primary win in August and calling her a "future Republican star."
More from RT: