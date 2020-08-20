Society's Child
Facebook removes hundreds of QAnon groups and pages
Chris Mills Rodrigo
The Hill
Wed, 19 Aug 2020 15:23 UTC
The Hill
Wed, 19 Aug 2020 15:23 UTC
The removals were part of an expansion of the platform's policies on violent rhetoric, which also resulted in 10,000 Instagram pages and nearly 2,000 Facebook groups associated with QAnon having their reach limited.
The QAnon theory baselessly claims that President Trump and the military are working together to expose a shadowy cabal of figures in media, entertainment and politics that are trafficking children.
In a blog post explaining the policy change Wednesday, Facebook noted that groups and pages dedicated to the theory have increasingly become a place to celebrate violent actions, even if some of them are not directly used to organize those actions.
The FBI labeled the loose QAnon community a potential domestic terror threat last year.
Moving forward, the pages affiliated with QAnon — as well as ones ties to "offline anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests" and "US-based militia organizations" — will be prohibited from purchasing ads or selling products in the platform's marketplaces.
Nonprofits that Facebook identifies as supporting those movements will also be barred from using the platform's fundraising tools.
QAnon, militia and anarchist protest groups will also be pushed down on users' newsfeeds and search engines.
These steps by Facebook, similar to ones taken by Twitter last month, come as increasing attention is being paid to the role social media platforms have played in the rapid growth of unhinged conspiracy theories like QAnon.
NBC News reported last week that an internal Facebook investigation uncovered thousands of groups and pages with millions of members and followers supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory. The Guardian has reported on similarly large groups.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Video shows BLM mob beating white man unconscious after making him crash truck UPDATE: Manhunt underway for suspect
- Trump on QAnon believing he is saving world from pedophiles: 'Is that supposed to be a bad thing?'
- Facebook removes hundreds of QAnon groups and pages
- Operation Legend: More than 200 charged with federal crimes, 1,000 arrested, AG Barr announces
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- Suspect in Berlin highway attack moved to psychiatric jail
- Storm Ellen causes widespread damage across Ireland
- Pilot killed as California wildfires rage after 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- The world's toughest lockdown has resulted in the world's highest COVID-19 death toll
- If you are reading this, you might be a conspiracy theorist
- The Great Reset: Where Do We Go From Here?
- Panicked MSNBC: 'Trump is being directed by authoritarian leaders to steal the election'
- 15,000 year old engraved stones found on Jersey are oldest evidence of art in British Isles
- 5,000 year old water pipeline system discovered in Iran
- UK's elderly patients with coronavirus were knowingly sent back into care homes
- Lower student grades due smartphone usage says study
- Local Arab uprisings in northeast Syria may wipe US forces & their SDF proxies out of the region
- Portland police declare riot again after county headquarters set on fire
- Narcissistic tool: Cuomo set to release book on his Covid 'leadership'
- Trump on QAnon believing he is saving world from pedophiles: 'Is that supposed to be a bad thing?'
- Operation Legend: More than 200 charged with federal crimes, 1,000 arrested, AG Barr announces
- The Great Reset: Where Do We Go From Here?
- Local Arab uprisings in northeast Syria may wipe US forces & their SDF proxies out of the region
- Narcissistic tool: Cuomo set to release book on his Covid 'leadership'
- Senate Intel Panel found 'absolutely no evidence' of collusion, faced roadblocks in probe of Steele Dossier
- March to fascism: Morrison says Covid vaccine likely to be mandatory in Australia
- Circling the prey: EU to sanction Belarus, doesn't recognize Lukashenko as president
- Best of the Web: How's Slick Willy gonna explain this one? Photos emerge of Bill Clinton receiving neck massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim
- Colin Powell says Biden will 'restore America's leadership' in convention speech
- Trump says he moved US embassy to Jerusalem 'for the Evangelicals'
- Bill Clinton lectures Donald Trump about his conduct in 'The Oval Office' during DNC Convention speech
- No, the Postal Service isn't stealing the election!
- Best of the Web: New Zealand's high court rules first covid lockdown UNLAWFUL
- SOTT Focus: Must-watch Documentary: Plandemic 2 - Indoctornation
- Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigns, will not seek re-election
- Best of the Web: Fascism on the march: Ireland put back into lockdown
- Russia wants to extend 'New START' nuclear arms control deal but not at any cost - deputy foreign minister
- Best of the Web: CODENAME: Operation Virus Identification 2019; the Elitist Plan to Remake Society
- Jared Kushner: US won't give Israel green light to annex parts of West Bank 'for some time'
- Video shows BLM mob beating white man unconscious after making him crash truck UPDATE: Manhunt underway for suspect
- Facebook removes hundreds of QAnon groups and pages
- Suspect in Berlin highway attack moved to psychiatric jail
- The world's toughest lockdown has resulted in the world's highest COVID-19 death toll
- If you are reading this, you might be a conspiracy theorist
- Panicked MSNBC: 'Trump is being directed by authoritarian leaders to steal the election'
- UK's elderly patients with coronavirus were knowingly sent back into care homes
- Portland police declare riot again after county headquarters set on fire
- Anti-vaccination group, Children's Health Defense, sues Facebook over 'censoring' posts
- Goodyear Tires policy slideshow lauds leftist activism as 'acceptable,' deems conservative activism 'unacceptable,'
- 'Peaceful riots'? Journalism bows to the woke mob
- States secretly stockpiling food, competing to fill warehouses to brim ahead of coming disaster
- Scottish 'friend of Israel' faked anti-Semitism for years
- Coming soon in your water - Mind controlling hormones to make people more cooperative to fight COVID
- Twitter declares war on satire, suspending parody persona Titania McGrath & others who mock the powerful
- Best of the Web: Red landslide ahead? 27-year-old dissident journalist Laura Loomer wins Florida congressional primary for 21st District
- How we could wind up banned from discussing an October surprise on social media this election
- Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony, women's rights activist who voted illegally in 1872
- Veteran and California business owner fed up with Covid lockdown orders puts County Board of Supervisors on notice
- Cultural Maskism: Social class and morality in the Covid-19 regime
- 15,000 year old engraved stones found on Jersey are oldest evidence of art in British Isles
- 5,000 year old water pipeline system discovered in Iran
- Norwegian man stumbles upon 'unique' early Viking sword: 'Thought it was scrap metal'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Civilization timelines are off
- How MI6 and CIA recruited army generals and bribed politicians in preparation for 1953 Coup in Iran
- Israel's secret plan to ship 60,000 Palestinians to Latin American dictatorship revealed in declassified documents
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- World's oldest camp bedding found in South African cave - thought to be 200,000 years old
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Leader - Étienne de La Boétie's Politics of Obedience
- Best of the Web: The Only Foreign Interference America Should Worry About is British: Rhodes Scholar Talbott's Hand Revealed in Russia Gate
- Oldest human cremation discovered in the Near East
- Europe's earliest bone tools found at Britain's Boxgrove "Horse Butchery Site"
- Humans have been making poison arrows for over 70,000 years
- Best of the Web: The Long, Hot Summer of 1967: A Forgotten Season of Riots and Urban Unrest Across America
- 8,000 years old fluted stone tools discovered in Arabia
- Nested 'DNA' of ancestor that mated with humans discovered
- Lithuania's alleged involvement in 2014 Ukraine Maidan coup
- Lost Viking waterway found in Orkney revealing Norse impact on local economy
- Atomic bombings at 75: John Pilger says another Hiroshima is coming - unless we stop it now
- America's 'Days of Rage': A look into the extensive left-wing bombings & domestic terrorism of the 1970s
- Lower student grades due smartphone usage says study
- Space rock turning into a comet observed for the first time
- Elephant shrew 'rediscovered' in Africa after 50 years
- Intriguing ripples revealed in slow-motion bubble collapse
- Moon is drifting away from Earth says NASA
- Cosmic rays and the weakening solar cycle
- Supernova may have caused mass extinction on Earth
- Binary companion of our Sun postulated by Harvard
- Project CHARIOT launched by DARPA to protect Big Tech profits
- Your phone can tell when you've been drinking!
- 'Time crystals' observed for the first time
- Massive, growing weak spot in Earth's magnetic field about to split in two says NASA
- Microplastic particles now discoverable in human organs
- A car-sized asteroid made the closest EVER Earth flyby - NASA 'didn't see it coming'
- NYT asks the obvious: What if 'herd immunity' is closer than scientists thought?
- 'Climate change' cause of woolly rhinoceros extinction 14,000 years ago - study
- GM crops: Experts debunk claims of success
- 99-million-year-old fossil shows how ants hunted
- Digital imaging pioneer Russell Kirsch, inventor of the pixel, dies at 91
- Triple comet fly-pass imaged by SOHO
- Storm Ellen causes widespread damage across Ireland
- Pilot killed as California wildfires rage after 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours
- Severe summer floods hit Nizwa, Oman
- Typhoon Higos lands in south China
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Death Valley and shakes Las Vegas - at least 8 reported there in 24 hours
- Satellite imagery shows devastation to US Midwest crops a week after derecho
- Snowfall in the middle of August hits south west Yunnan, China
- Twin shallow 6.8 & 6.9 magnitude earthquakes strike Indonesia
- Pine Gulch Fire grows to 87,209 acres - almost third-largest wildfire in Colorado history
- Sichuan Province in China braces for yet more severe flooding - likely worst for 70 years
- Torrential rains slam China's normally dry Gansu province, trapping over 10,000 people
- Summer storms hit Ibri, Oman
- Almost 15 million affected, around 850 dead due to this year's monsoon in India
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts central Philippines - 1 death reported
- Huge dust storm sweeps through Arizona
- Italy's Mount Etna erupts spewing ash and smoke
- Magnificent red jellyfish sprite photographed during a storm in Mount Locke, Texas
- Lightning sparks fresh wildfires across California
- Massive landslide kills at least 18 with 21 missing in Nepal
- Massive tornado-like waterspout seen over Bristol Channel, UK
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- Lies exposed: Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) organized attack against Mercola
- Lasting immunity seen after mild COVID-19 infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Hypnotic Entrancement and Torture in the Covid Lockdown
- You shouldn't believe anything the government says about vaccines and viruses
- Common mutation of coronavirus more infectious but less harmful
- Should you take fever lowering drugs when you're sick?
- Milk from cows fed on grass is greener than soya substitutes, say scientists
- Study to assess whether babies born during lockdown are more likely to develop allergies
- Frontline nurse Erin Marie Olszewski speaks out about lethal Covid protocols
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, 500 million doses available by January
- Thousands of "flu" cases in Seattle this winter were actually Covid-19
- Best of the Web: Hydroxychloroquine works in high-risk patients, and saying otherwise is dangerous
- SOTT Focus: Facemasks, Lies, Damn Lies, And Public Health Officials: "A Growing Body of Evidence"
- Best of the Web: Still no conclusive evidence justifying mandatory masks
- Man dies of bubonic plague in western Mongolia
- 'Mask mouth' is a seriously stinky side effect of wearing masks
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory - Why Not Both?
- New 'breakthrough' Alzheimer's drug fast-tracked by US watchdog
- The best way to measure rates of COVID immunity?
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
Back to school 2020
Quote of the Day
No bird soars too high if he soars with his own wings.
- William Blake
Recent Comments
Walk forward/walk back. ? Once they have vaccinated all those who have come forward voluntarily, they will then put the pressure on the reluctant.
Weaver is out, and Alex Jones' Infowars have ended their association with her. They claim it's because the documentary 'attacks Roger Stone'...
all humans know humans conspire to varying degrees. [Link] Wikipedia. The lie is that humans do not conspire.
Portland is proportionally the whitest village in USA; the youngest demographic in USA and the most sexually repressed...Portland possesses the...
Your phone can tell when you've been drinking! No shit !
Comment: From RT: See also: