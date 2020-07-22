Comment: Because clearly only lunatics would ever even countenance such a premise.
Twitter, which announced the change on its Twitter Safety page, said it would not serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in trends and recommendations, and would block URLs associated with the group from being shared on the platform.
The suspension, which will be rolled out this week, is expected to impact about 150,000 accounts globally, Twitter said.
It said that more than 7000 accounts have been removed in the last several weeks for violating the company's rules against spam, platform manipulation and ban evasion.
The suspensions will be applied to accounts "engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension - something we've seen more of in recent weeks," Twitter said.
In online conspiracies, the term 'deep-state' is used to refer to a combination of elites from the intelligence, political, business and entertainment fields, with QAnon's theories claiming that the 'deep-state' is at a secret war with Trump.
QAnon has also claimed that Democratic Party members are behind international crime rings.
The group's content has spread widely on mainstream social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. Earlier this year, Facebook removed a US network of fake accounts linked to QAnon.
Last year, the FBI issued a warning about "conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists" and designated QAnon as a potential domestic extremist threat.
Comment: Bashing/banning QAnon is to go after low-hanging fruit. What people miss is WHY it has proven such a draw: barmy on most issues, it nevertheless alludes to something that is fundamentally true; psychopaths, conspiracies and diabolical schemes abound in high places.
Because essentially everything the media reports is false or superficial, anyone genuinely interested in 'seeing beyond the lies' to something approximating 'the truth' must necessarily engage in speculative 'depth thinking'. Often their pattern recognition is off, but sometimes it's real close. Dangerously close, as far as the 'perception managers' are concerned.
So the system of course responds by setting up psy-ops like QAnon, precisely to attract those Seers and to derail them into false hope. By banning them, they of course only 'confirm' that 'Q' is correct, and that its believers must continue to 'trust the plan', i.e. trust that Big Brother really loves them.