Certain mainstream media are losing sleep over what they claim is Russian support for pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon. But it's their own obsession that spawned RT's coverage - and their own behavior that encourages such groups.According to Reuters, RT's coverage of social media platforms' crackdown on QAnon is proof that Russia actually supports the fringe movement, which believes President Donald Trump and a crew of "white hats" within his administration are going to save the US from a cabal of satanic pedophiles any moment now, swooping in to arrest everyone from failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to liberal billionaire George Soros in one great blast of swamp-draining.Lacking any proof to back this hypothesis - indeed, the writer admits RT's coverage has not only "fallen short of full-throated support," but is even "critical" of the rightwing psy-op - the outlet instead defers to disinformation 'experts' Graphika, who note that the Internet Research Agency - the "Russian trolls" still blamed in some corners for delivering the 2016 election to Trump - tagged a bunch of tweets with QAnon slogans in 2019.This less-than-compelling 'proof' ignores the deluge of QAnon-related stories US media have churned out in recent weeks depicting the movement as nothing short of an apocalyptic threat to the American way of life.For all its internal struggles, Washington seems to think its citizens should put on a happy face and present a unified front to the world - an absurdity that would be funny if Americans weren't genuinely suffering under an incompetent government that would rather hand their tax dollars to private equity vultures Israel , and the Pentagon than ensure they have food on the table.Russian media didn't create the widespread distrust in the American media establishment that fuels conspiracy theories like QAnon, whose adherents proudly share Trump's disdain for the "fake news" churned out by the likes of CNN.(Think you saw protesters in Portland burning Bibles? Who are you going to believe, the New York Times or your lying eyes?)It's not hard to see where this "Russia is promoting QAnon!" narrative is going, either. Just last week, the narrative managers at the Times were lamenting that while Facebook and Twitter have robust systems in place to suppress foreign media during election season, they don't have an easy fix for domestic propaganda like QAnon.But there's more than a little irony in who Reuters has chosen to slay the dragon of disinformation. Graphika, a "social network analysis" firm that appears to specialize in squashing narratives that contradict the US government line, counts among its ranks such luminaries as Ben Nimmo, perhaps best known for baselessly accusing British and Finnish citizens of being Russian bots Like the Atlantic Council itself, Graphika has partnered extensively with the same US government agencies that continue to flog the "Russian meddling won Trump the 2016 election" conspiracy theory. Rather than die a graceful death after the Mueller report failed to turn up the promised evidence of collusion in 2019,Who's the state-backed conspiracy theory peddler again?