© Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images



Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said Friday that there may have been a "disconnect" between his office, which is leading the prosecution effort, and local offices on the evidence obtained so far in the cases, per Reuters.

The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., said Friday that there is "no direct evidence of kill and capture teams" among Capitol rioters, walking back claims by federal prosecutors in Arizona, who said in court documents that rioters sought to "capture and assassinate elected officials," per USA Today. The FBI is tracking over 200 suspects related to the breach at the Capitol.