© Win McNamee/Getty Images



Al Watkins, the St. Louis attorney for so-called " QAnon Shaman " Jacob Chansley, 33, is at least partially blaming former President Donald Trump for a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.Speaking of his client, Watkins told St. Louis television station KSDK on Thursday that Chansley "regrets very, very much having not just been duped by the president, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made."He referred to Chansley as "the guy with the horns and the fur, the meditation and organic food."The comments go a slight step further than similar claims Watkins made on the Law&Crime Network's flagship evening broadcast Law&Crime Daily last week."What this does is it permits my client to come the stark reality that he — while he may have been duped by the president — while he may have believed that he was doing what the president invited him to do — the president isn't on his side. The nation is not on his side. And he's going to have to stand up, or belly up to the bar, and ultimately hold himself accountable for what his role is," Watkins said.Trump told his supporters before the deadly events unfolded that "we're going to walk down, and I'll be there with you," with reference made to the Capitol building immediately following those remarks."You'll never take back our country with weakness," Trump then added on Jan. 6. "You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."Levy suggested that Chansley made his own choice to enter the building.Watkins said people need to "contextualize" Trump's words according to the "heart and mind" of followers like his client."We're talking about not — not just the guy with the horns and the hair, the tattoos and the bare chest — the Shaman — we're talking about thousands of people. They felt — they heard — the message to them, from their president, was: 'we're going to walk down to the Capitol,'" Watkins said.He also debunked his own client's QAnon beliefs of voter fraud and child porn rings among government leaders."They have an issue," Watkins said of QAnon followers in general.Law&Crime Daily airs on the Law&Crime Network Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. and on select television stations nationwide Watch the full interview below: