© Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday that President Donald Trump's phone records should be checked to see if he called Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Capitol riot.Rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol earlier this month, committing acts of vandalism and postponing the certification process as members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building. During a podcast interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Clinton suggested that Trump was in cahoots with Putin during the riot."I do," the California Democrat said. Pelosi added that with Trump, "all roads lead to Putin.""I don't know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world," Pelosi said."They were doing Putin's business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States," she continued.President-elect Joe Biden is also being urged to create a post overseeing ideologically driven extremism — including the Trump supporters who stormed the capitol, who Biden has called "domestic terrorists.""Don't dare call them protesters," Biden said of Trump's supporters who stormed the United States Capitol. "They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It's that basic. It's that simple."