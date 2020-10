© AP/Gerry Broome



"I think that Trump and a lot of the people around him know that his victory was not on the up and up. They had an extensive campaign to suppress black voters. We now know much more about that than we did."

"They had third party candidates boosted, particularly by Russian media. And the lies and ridiculous stories made up about me were meant to either keep you at home, or drive you third party if they couldn't get you to vote for Trump."

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is claiming Trump "basically stole the election" from her four years after her loss, a statement that is earning her plenty of ridicule on social media.In an interview with journalist Kara Swisher's podcast for the New York Times Opinions network released on Monday, Clinton spoke about losing in 2016She even claimed the election was "stolen" from her:Trump, she said, holds a presidency that has ansomething she has said many times over the past four years.She now drives Trump and Republicans "crazy" because "I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from."Though she claimed in the interview thatmany have been mocking her own obsession with the loss and seeming need to delegitimize Trump's victory."I love that she's going to spend the rest of her days feeling this way and never ever get to be president. Is that petty? Sure," podcaster Noam Blum tweeted in response."Hillary Clinton didn't have the 2016 election 'stolen from her.' She lost it by 80 electoral votes," radio host JD Sharp wrote "Democrats still haven't accepted the results of the 2016 election," commentator Tim Pool added In the same podcast interview,