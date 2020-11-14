© Reuters/Jason Reed



Hillary Clinton could become the United States ambassador to the UN, according to a report, as Joe Biden, who declared victory in the 2020 presidential election, begins to form his administration.The name of the two-time presidential hopeful has come up in private discussions about who should fill one of the most senior diplomatic posts, according to the Washington Post, citing a person familiar with the matter.The 2016 Democratic nominee became aafter her defeat by Donald Trump, which she claimed was due to debunked allegations of Russian "collusion."whose tenure as secretary of state during the Obama administration was mired by foreign policy mishaps and domestic scandals, including allegations that she used a private email server for official State Department communications.Her critics have pointed to her prominent role in NATO's military campaign in Libya in 2011. She infamously laughed while discussing the grisly extrajudicial killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, boasting:For months, rumors spread that Clinton might even consider running again in 2020. Reports emerged of her building ties with several Democratic candidates' campaigns.announced thata trusted campaign adviser, would serve as his chief of staff. The former vice president is screening candidates for other top positions in his administration, according to media reports.CNN reported yesterday thatwho served in the Obama administration as UN ambassador and national security adviser, was being considered for Secretary of State. Rice, like Clinton, was an outspoken proponent of the baseless theory that Trump's campaign had ties with Moscow. She was also an outspoken advocate for the US-led intervention in Libya, which plunged one of the most prosperous nations in North Africa into anarchy. Rice was similarly supportive of major US involvement in Syria.as the Democrat prepares to transition to the White House. The Republican incumbent has launched a series of legal challenges, insisting that the election suffered from widespread vote fraud connected to mail-in ballots that tipped the scales in Biden's favor.Biden's campaign has reportedly threatened legal action if Trump does not cooperate with the transition process.